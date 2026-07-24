Lil Tecca

Lil Tecca is an American rapper and songwriter from Queens, New York, who gained widespread attention with his 2019 breakout single "Ransom." He was born Tyler-Justin Anthony Sharpe on August 26, 2002, in Queens. Fans return for his ability to evolve within the genre, evident in his mixtapes and collaborations that explore diverse sounds while maintaining his signature melodic flow. His impact is amplified by a savvy use of TikTok and streaming platforms, which have helped him cultivate a loyal online community that actively engages with his music and persona.

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Ken Carson on stage with arms outstretched, holding a microphone, wearing a black outfit and cap, against a purple-lit background.
Music

Ken Carson Closes Out Rolling Loud Orlando 2026 With Star-Packed Headlining Set

Lil Tecca, Young Thug, Destroy Lonely, and Playboi Carti joined the rapper during the explosive finale performance.

Alex Ocho77 days ago
Lil Tecca with glasses and dreadlocks, wearing a leather jacket, smiles while looking to the side.
Music

No, Lil Tecca Wasn't Hospitalized After Saving His Manager From 10 ‘Robbers' (UPDATE)

The rapper's manager shared a picture of Lil Tecca in a hospital bed on his Instagram Stories.

Joe Price181 days ago
A black vinyl record with a cover featuring a minimalist design of concentric white lines and a parental advisory label.
Music

Lil Tecca 'Dopamine' Vinyl: How to Buy

The New York rapper's latest album is available on vinyl on Complex, featuring 17 tracks including "Owa Owa" and a collaboration with Ken Carson.

Complex Staff203 days ago
Internet Money 'We All We Got'
Music

Stream Internet Money's New EP 'We All We Got' f/ Lil Yachty, Yeat, and More

The six-track project serves as the follow-up to Internet Money's 2020 debut project 'B4 the Storm' and includes the July-released "She Want Some More."

Joshua Espinoza1439 days ago
Internet Money's 'We All We Got' EP
Music

Internet Money Enlists Ken Carson and Lil Tecca for New Single "She Want Some More"

Ahead of the release of their new EP 'We All We Got,' Internet Money taps Ken Carson and Lil Tecca for a new collaborative single "She Want Some More."

Brad Callas1466 days ago
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Rage Against the Machine, Denzel Curry, Halsey, Freddie Gibbs to Play Festival D’été de Québec 2022

Québec City's Festival D’été de Québec announces its 2022 lineup featuring performances by Halsey, Alanis Morissette, Maroon 5, Denzel Curry, and more.

Bianca Thompson1490 days ago
Cover art for Coi Leray's debut album 'Big Trend Setter.;
Music

Listen to Coi Leray's Debut Album 'Trendsetter' f/ Nicki Minaj, Lil Durk, Fivio Foreign, Nav, and More

After teasing it on social media, Coi Leray’s debut album has finally arrived. 'Trendsetter' features Coi's Nicki Minaj-assisted single "Blick Blick.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1572 days ago
chillin island trailer screenshot
Pop Culture

Young Thug, Gunna, Lil Yachty, More Appear in ‘Chillin Island’ Trailer From HBO, Josh Safdie, and Drake’s DreamCrew

Produced by Drake's DreamCrew, 'Chillin Island' will follow rappers adventuring in nature alongside 'Uncut Gems' co-director Josh Safdie, Dapwell, and more.

Brenton Blanchet1690 days ago
Lil Tecca and 24kGoldn
Music

Lil Tecca Joins 24kGoldn for New Song and Video "Prada"

Six months since dropping his debut album 'El Dorado,' 24kGoldn taps Lil Tecca for his latest single "Prada." The song arrives alongside a music video.

Brad Callas1753 days ago
we-love-you-tecca-2
Music

Lil Tecca Delivers 'We Love You Tecca 2' f/ Gunna, Trippie Redd, Chief Keef and More

After months of anticipation, Lil Tecca has finally released his sophomore album 'We Love You Tecca 2​​​​​​​' featuring Gunna, Lil Yachty, Chief Keef, and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1795 days ago
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Birthday Mix Vol. 6
Music

Lil Yachty Drops ‘Birthday Mix 6’ f/ Lil Tecca, SoFaygo, and More

In celebration of the MC's 24th birthday, Lil Yachty released the sixth volume of his annual series 'Birthday Mix.' The new tape features Lil Tecca and more.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1799 days ago
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Music

Lil Tecca Releases New Track "Repeat It" f/ Gunna

Off his highly anticipated upcoming project 'We Love You Tecca 2," Lil Tecca unveiled "Repeat It," featuring Gunna, after previewing it on Instagram.

Mackenzie Cummings-Grady1816 days ago
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Music

Stream the 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' Soundtrack f/ Lil Baby, SZA, Lil Uzi Vert, Saweetie, and More

The soundtrack for 'Space Jam: A New Legacy' is here and stacked with features from Chance the Rapper, Lil Wayne, Saweetie, Lil Uzi Vert, Cordae, and more.

tara mahadevan1845 days ago
internet money
Music

Internet Money Ride With Lil Mosey and Lil Tecca on New Track 'Jetski'

Summer 2021 just got a new contender with this latest track, featuring some glossy Nick Mira production with Tecca and Mosey floating right over it.

Brenton Blanchet1950 days ago

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