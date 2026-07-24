Tyla

Tyla captured global attention in the early 2020s with "Getting Late," a breakout single that spotlighted amapiano rhythms within a pop framework. She was born Tyla Laura Seethal on January 30, 2002, in Johannesburg, South Africa. Her emergence marked a moment when South African sounds began reshaping international pop music landscapes. Listeners are drawn to how Tyla bridges local South African musical traditions—especially the pulsing beats of amapiano—with accessible pop songwriting. This blend invites fans into a cross-cultural experience that feels both fresh and deeply rooted in her heritage.

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Tyla Performs On NBC's "Today" at Rockefeller Plaza on July 24, 2026 in New York City.
Music

Tyla Returns With Her Second Album, 'A*POP'

The singer recently earned the honor of becoming the first artist in Billboard U.S. Afrobeats Songs chart history to hold the No. 1 spot for 100 cumulative weeks.

Joe Price1 day ago
Shakira performing with a guitar on stage, wearing a sparkling outfit. Tyla in a glamorous dress on a red carpet.
Music

Shakira Surprises Fans by Bringing Out Tyla for "Hips Don't Lie" Performance at Brooklyn Show

The surprise appearance is a timely one for Tyla, whose new album is out this Friday.

Trace William Cowen4 days ago
A split image showing 21 Savage in dark attire, Shakira in a sparkling outfit, and LISA in a red, ornate costume.
Music

FIFA Unveils 18-Track World Cup 2026 Album f/ 21 Savage, Shakira, LISA

The official soundtrack spans global genres and features some of the biggest names in music ahead of the summer tournament.

Alex Ocho51 days ago
Jason Lee Calls Out Tyla for Rihanna Drama: 'She Didn't Even Know You Were There'
Pop Culture

Jason Lee Says Rihanna Didn’t ‘Snub’ Tyla at the Met Gala: ‘She’s Not a Mean Girl’

The media personality defends Rihanna, questions Tyla’s expectations at the Met Gala, and breaks down what really happened in that viral ‘snub’ encounter.

Bernadette Giacomazzo73 days ago
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 25: Future performs onstage during ONE Musicfest 2025 at Piedmont Park on October 25, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. NEW YORK, NEW YORK - MAY 04: Tyla attends the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 04, 2026 in New York City. US singer Katy Perry arrives for the 2026 Met Gala celebrating "Costume Art" at the Metropolitan Museum of Art, in New York, on May 4, 2026.
Music

Future, Katy Perry, Tyla, and Lisa to Headline US World Cup Opening Ceremony

The artists will headline World Cup celebrations in Los Angeles on June 12.

Jaelani Turner-Williams77 days ago
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Pop Culture

Watch Macaulay Culkin Show His Painted Toenails to Tyla at Paris Fashion Week

The entertainers met each other during the Jean-Paul Gaultier presentation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams138 days ago
Travis Scott and Tyla
Music

Travis Scott and Tyla Are Rumored to Be Dating: 'Immediate Connection'

The two collaborators are rumored to be dating, according to an insider.

Trey Alston218 days ago
A large Grammy Award statue with a reflective surface, in front of a sign reading "Welcome to the Grammy" and "MusiCares Fire Relief."
Music

2026 Grammys Nominations Announced: Kendrick Lamar, Clipse Score Multiple Nods

Ahead of next February's winners ceremony in Los Angeles, the Recording Academy announces the 2026 class of Grammys nominees.

Trace William Cowen260 days ago
Left: Yung Miami with long blonde hair in a patterned outfit. Right: Tyla singing with braided hair and a black-and-white dress.
Music

Yung Miami Suggests Tyla Stole Concept for New Single, Says She 'Ran Off With My Song'

The rapper claims she played her unreleased track "Take Me to Chanel" for Tyla before the new single surfaced.

Alex Ocho282 days ago
Cardi B in a dramatic red outfit with a large circular headpiece poses with a crow perched on their hand, surrounded by flying birds.
Music

Cardi B Returns With Long-Awaited Sophomore Album 'Am I the Drama?'

The 23-track sophomore album features Summer Walker, Selena Gomez, Kehlani, Cash Cobain, Janet Jackson, and more.

Alex Ocho310 days ago
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A silver MTV Video Music Award "Moonman" trophy, depicting an astronaut holding an MTV flag.
Music

2025 MTV Video Music Awards Winners: Doechii, Sabrina Carpenter, and More

Lady Gaga was this year's most-nominated artist with 12 total nods.

Trace William Cowen321 days ago
Charlamagne tha God and Tyla
Music

Charlamagne tha God Denies Ruining Tyla's Career With Race Question, Says Label Didn’t Prepare Her

Tyla's self-identification as a "Coloured" person has caused quite a stir over the years.

tara mahadevan330 days ago
Split image. Left: Cardi B with long black hair and ornate earrings. Right: Tyla with short curly hair and a cross necklace.
Music

Cardi B Defends Tyla Amid Online Hate: ‘What Do You Want Her to F*cking Do? Cut Her F*cking Veins?'

The rapper called out relentless criticism aimed at the 'Water' singer on social media.

Alex Ocho346 days ago
Teyana Taylor attends "Tyler Perry's Straw" New York Screening at The Plaza on June 03, 2025 in New York City.
Music

Teyana Taylor Reveals Star-Studded Tracklist for 'Escape Room' Album

The album will feature Kerry Washington, Taraji P. Henson, Issa Rae, Sarah Paulson, and more.

Alex Gonzalez346 days ago
Tyla with long braided hair performs on stage, holding a microphone and wearing a colorful outfit.
Music

Tyla Says Pressure to Make 'Generic' Pop Music Made Her Cry: ‘I Didn’t Get Signed to Do This'

The singer said a hotel room breakdown helped her reach a breakthrough in her creative vision.

Alex Ocho352 days ago
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