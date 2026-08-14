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Azealia Banks Accuses Doja Cat of Using AI After Her Tyga Diss: 'Doja Is Not Slick'

Banks made the claim in a post shared on social media, suggesting Dr. Luke was to blame.

(L-R) Azealia Banks and Doja Cat.
Kirsty Sparow/Getty Images | Bennett Raglin/Getty Images for BET

Key Takeaways

  • Azealia Banks jumped into the discourse around Tyga's AI-assisted album $TARFACE by accusing Doja Cat of secretly using AI herself and claiming Dr. Luke trained early models on her and other rappers.
  • Banks' allegations are described as baseless, especially given that Doja Cat hasn’t worked with Dr. Luke since 2021 and has repeatedly said she dislikes AI, while Tyga has openly admitted to using AI tools on $TARFACE.
  • The latest flare-up follows Doja Cat calling Tyga "a penis" on livestream for making an AI album, his shifting explanations about how much AI he used, and a long, one-sided history of Banks publicly feuding with her.

Azealia Banks has called out Doja Cat for her commentary on Tyga's new AI-assisted album, $TARFACE.

Taking to X on Friday (August 14), Banks shared a link to a story where Doja called Tyga "a penis" for his critically-panned album. She held nothing back in the post's caption.

"Majority of Doja's shit def sounds like an [early] AI model Dr. Luke trained on Azealia Banks, Nicki Minaj, [JID], and [YBN] Cordae…. and if anyone had [early] access to the technology — it's Luke," Azealia Banks wrote. "Doja is not slick. Majority of her shit is A.I Too."

There’s no proof to back up Banks' claims, and Doja Cat hasn't worked with Dr. Luke since her 2021 album, Her Planet. Generative AI technology wasn’t anywhere close to being as prevalent now as it was in 2021, and the quality of it certainly wasn't fooling anybody back then.

Doja Cat has made it clear multiple times that she's not a fan of AI technology, and during a recent livestream she called out Tyga directly for $TARFACE, which he has admitted used AI. "Nobody asked me anything about Tyga, but I just felt like saying this," the Vie artist said. "Tyga is a penis for making an AI album."

Tyga has since responded to the criticism of his album, which was described as "popslop" in a scathing 0.0 review from Pitchfork. "Listen, I love Doja, but she made a demonic album," he responded. "But I still love her."

Tyga's story about the album keeps changing. He previously told People that it was "100 percent human-made," and cited period-accurate gear in the creation of the record. But then he told VIBE, in an interview just one week later, that he "definitely used AI as a tool."

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