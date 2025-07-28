Mack Maine Shares News of Son's Death: 'This Is a Pain I've Never Felt Before'

Mack Maine, rapper and longtime Lil Wayne confidant, has shared the news that his son Isaiah died earlier this month following a seizure.

Isaiah, who Maine called "Zeke," was 20. Maine shared the news via Instagram on Monday (July 28), explaining what happened in a long caption accompanied by a carousel of family photos.

He revealed that Isaiah had died on July 16. Mack was sharing the news on Monday, he explained, because it was his own birthday and also the two year anniversary of his father's death.

"I’m still in shock and still processing the fact that he’s gone," Maine wrote about his son. "Still confused, still questioning life and why my child and not me."

"Zeke I thank you for granting me with one of the greatest gifts I’ve ever received, Fatherhood!" he continued. "The experience and bond with you and I brought me purpose... Since July 16th your village has been crushed and we’re hurting. This is a pain I’ve personally never felt before but I’m still trusting and believing in God’s plan and God’s will and mercy 🙏🏾You’ll always be my Prince."