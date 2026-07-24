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Timothee Chalamet wearing a black hoodie, sunglasses, and a camouflage cap, smiling in an outdoor setting.
Pop Culture

Timothée Chalamet on Being Named White Boy of the Year: 'I Promise to Cherish This Award'

“Without sauce, you are lost,” Chalamet said, paraphrasing Gucci Mane.

Trace William Cowen281 days ago
Split image. Left: Anthony Edwards. Right: Ja Morant
Sports

Anthony Edwards Says He Can ‘Probably Cook’ Ja Morant One-On-One

The rising NBA star also talked about his aspirations of leading the Timberwolves to a championship in a new interview.

Alex Ocho652 days ago
Left: Musician in a blazer and necklace. Right: Basketball player in uniform number 27
Sports

Lil Wayne Stands Up for Rudy Gobert Amid Criticism of Defense in Jokic's 40-Point Game: 'The Man Just Had a Child'

The Minnesota Timberwolves center was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a fourth time last week.

Jose Martinez800 days ago
50 Cent in a suit at an event; Master P next to a golden basketball trophy
Music

50 Cent Jokes Ja Rule Cursed the Knicks by Lifting NBA Championship Trophy: 'I'm Betting My Money on the Wolves!'

Fif believes it's bad luck to lift the trophy before the championship is won.

Joe Price805 days ago
Professional basketball player in Wolves uniform with jersey number 27
Sports

Rudy Gobert Reflects on Family Members' Racism Toward Him as a Child: 'We Don't Want That Baby in Our House'

Even though Gobert considers it to be a "painful memory," the Timberwolves big man believes it is a story he needs to share.

Jose Martinez830 days ago
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Anthony Edwards looks on prior to the start of a game.
Sports

Anthony Edwards Gets Assault Citation After Allegedly Hitting Two Employees With Thrown Chair

Anthony Edwards faces a third-degree assault charge after he allegedly threw a folding chair and hit two employees following the Timberwolves' loss.

Jose Martinez1185 days ago
Kyle Anderson and Rudy Gobert
Sports

Rudy Gobert Suspended for One Game After Punching Teammate Kyle Anderson During Timberwolves' Timeout (UPDATE)

Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was sent home after punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout of Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.

Brad Callas1202 days ago
This is a photo of Animal Rights Activist
Sports

Animal Rights Activist Dressed as Ref Arrested While Attempting to Eject Timberwolves Owner

This marks the third disruption by animal rights activists following exposé of chickens being “roasted alive” at Timberwolves' owner factory farm.

Eric Diep1553 days ago
An activist chains herself to the goal
Sports

Protester Chains Themself to Basket During Timberwolves-Grizzlies Playoff Game

The animal rights activist was seen been carried away from the court by security. They were wearing a T-shirt that read, “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.”

Joshua Espinoza1560 days ago
Patrick Beverley #22 of the Minnesota Timberwolves celebrates against the LA Clippers
Sports

NBA Fans React to Patrick Beverley Celebrating After Winning Play-In Game Against Clippers (UPDATE)

The Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers during Thursday night’s play-in game at Minneapolis' Target Center and Patrick Beverley was ecstatic.

Abel Shifferaw1564 days ago
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Woman tries to glue herself to target center court during game
Sports

Animal Rights Activist Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game

A woman tried to glue herself to the court during Thursday night's play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.

Abel Shifferaw1564 days ago
kat Jordyn
Style

Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With Lavish Birthday Gifts Including Patek Watch

The soon-to-be 24-year-old star, who has a birthday later this week, celebrated early at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles Saturday alongside her boyfriend.

Brenton Blanchet1768 days ago
Timberwolves-Logo-Arena-Closeup
Sports

Timberwolves Game Against Brooklyn Nets Postponed Due to Unrest Following Police Shooting of Daunte Wright

Instead of distracting people from the tragedy that was the police shooting of Daunte Wright, the NBA has decided to postpone the 'Wolves home game.

Xavier Hamilton1929 days ago
A-Rod
Sports

Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Finalizing Billion-Dollar Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves

Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore addressed the deal in a joint statement: 'We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.'

Joshua Espinoza1931 days ago
Karl Anthony Towns
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Struck by Drunk Driver During Offseason

The Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed the information on his Instagram Stories, saying that the incident left him hospitalized for a night.

Joshua Espinoza2002 days ago
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dwayne bacon dangelo russell
Sports

Dwayne Bacon Takes Shots at D'Angelo Russell Following Game: 'Snitches Lose Every Time'

Following the Orlando Magic's Wednesday night win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dwayne Bacon took some shots at D'Angelo Russell on social media. 

Abel Shifferaw2011 days ago
Karl Anthony Towns
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He's Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'I Will Beat This'

The Timberwolves star confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter on Friday night, about nine months after his mother died from coronavirus complications.

Joshua Espinoza2016 days ago
karl anthony towns mother
Sports

Karl-Anthony Towns Says His 'Soul Has Been Killed Off' After Losing His Mother to COVID-19

After his team's win against the Pistons, the Timberwolves star opened up about the emotional toll of his mother's death, who passed on April 13 from COVID-19.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery2038 days ago

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