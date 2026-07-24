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Timothée Chalamet on Being Named White Boy of the Year: 'I Promise to Cherish This Award'
“Without sauce, you are lost,” Chalamet said, paraphrasing Gucci Mane.
Anthony Edwards Says He Can ‘Probably Cook’ Ja Morant One-On-One
The rising NBA star also talked about his aspirations of leading the Timberwolves to a championship in a new interview.
Lil Wayne Stands Up for Rudy Gobert Amid Criticism of Defense in Jokic's 40-Point Game: 'The Man Just Had a Child'
The Minnesota Timberwolves center was named NBA Defensive Player of the Year for a fourth time last week.
50 Cent Jokes Ja Rule Cursed the Knicks by Lifting NBA Championship Trophy: 'I'm Betting My Money on the Wolves!'
Fif believes it's bad luck to lift the trophy before the championship is won.
Rudy Gobert Reflects on Family Members' Racism Toward Him as a Child: 'We Don't Want That Baby in Our House'
Even though Gobert considers it to be a "painful memory," the Timberwolves big man believes it is a story he needs to share.
Anthony Edwards Gets Assault Citation After Allegedly Hitting Two Employees With Thrown Chair
Anthony Edwards faces a third-degree assault charge after he allegedly threw a folding chair and hit two employees following the Timberwolves' loss.
Rudy Gobert Suspended for One Game After Punching Teammate Kyle Anderson During Timberwolves' Timeout (UPDATE)
Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert was sent home after punching teammate Kyle Anderson during a timeout of Sunday’s game against the Pelicans.
Animal Rights Activist Dressed as Ref Arrested While Attempting to Eject Timberwolves Owner
This marks the third disruption by animal rights activists following exposé of chickens being “roasted alive” at Timberwolves' owner factory farm.
Protester Chains Themself to Basket During Timberwolves-Grizzlies Playoff Game
The animal rights activist was seen been carried away from the court by security. They were wearing a T-shirt that read, “Glen Taylor Roasts Animals Alive.”
NBA Fans React to Patrick Beverley Celebrating After Winning Play-In Game Against Clippers (UPDATE)
The Timberwolves defeated the Los Angeles Clippers during Thursday night’s play-in game at Minneapolis' Target Center and Patrick Beverley was ecstatic.
Animal Rights Activist Attempts to Glue Herself to Court at Clippers-Timberwolves Game
A woman tried to glue herself to the court during Thursday night's play-in game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Los Angeles Clippers at Target Center.
Karl-Anthony Towns Surprises Jordyn Woods With Lavish Birthday Gifts Including Patek Watch
The soon-to-be 24-year-old star, who has a birthday later this week, celebrated early at the Nice Guy in Los Angeles Saturday alongside her boyfriend.
Timberwolves Game Against Brooklyn Nets Postponed Due to Unrest Following Police Shooting of Daunte Wright
Instead of distracting people from the tragedy that was the police shooting of Daunte Wright, the NBA has decided to postpone the 'Wolves home game.
Alex Rodriguez Reportedly Finalizing Billion-Dollar Deal to Purchase Minnesota Timberwolves
Alex Rodriguez and Marc Lore addressed the deal in a joint statement: 'We are excited by the prospect of getting to know the Timberwolves organization.'
Karl-Anthony Towns Says He Was Struck by Drunk Driver During Offseason
The Minnesota Timberwolves star revealed the information on his Instagram Stories, saying that the incident left him hospitalized for a night.
Dwayne Bacon Takes Shots at D'Angelo Russell Following Game: 'Snitches Lose Every Time'
Following the Orlando Magic's Wednesday night win against the Minnesota Timberwolves, Dwayne Bacon took some shots at D'Angelo Russell on social media.
Karl-Anthony Towns Reveals He's Tested Positive for COVID-19: 'I Will Beat This'
The Timberwolves star confirmed his diagnosis via Twitter on Friday night, about nine months after his mother died from coronavirus complications.
Karl-Anthony Towns Says His 'Soul Has Been Killed Off' After Losing His Mother to COVID-19
After his team's win against the Pistons, the Timberwolves star opened up about the emotional toll of his mother's death, who passed on April 13 from COVID-19.