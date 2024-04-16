Minnesota Timberwolves star Rudy Gobert opened up in an essay for The Players' Tribune about experiencing racism as a baby from close family members.

The three-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year recipient detailed a conversation between his mother and members on her side of the family who did not welcome a young Rudy to "this big Christmas dinner at a certain person's house."

"It's a painful memory, but one that I need to share," Gobert wrote in the piece about the watershed moment, which occurred in his home country of France.

Gobert's mother, who is white, met his father, who is Black, while he was playing professional basketball in France. His dad returned to Guadeloupe in the Caribbean when Rudy was two years old.

The 31-year-old said certain relatives were adamant that his mom would not be allowed into the home if she brought Rudy with her. "We don't want that baby in our house," a family member allegedly told her.

His mother chose Rudy over her family.

"She was devastated," Gobert wrote. "And obviously, she spent Christmas with me instead. She told them, 'If that's the way you think, then you're not going to see me anymore. Not at Christmas. Not ever. I don't want anything to do with you.'"