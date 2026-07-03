Adidas Anthony Edwards 2
The Adidas Anthony Edwards 2, released in Fall 2025, is the sophomore signature sneaker for Minnesota Timberwolves guard Anthony Edwards, whose full name is Anthony DeVante Edwards. Designed in collaboration with Adidas basketball, the shoe features updated Lightstrike Pro cushioning for enhanced responsiveness and a redesigned TPU midfoot cage for improved lockdown during lateral movements. This model follows Edwards’s debut signature shoe from 2023 and reflects his aggressive playing style that earned him NBA All-Rookie First Team honors in 2021.
Available in multiple colorways including the “Timberwolves” edition, the Adidas Anthony Edwards 2 is engineered for guards who prioritize explosive speed and stability on the court. The shoe’s breathable mesh upper and reinforced heel counter support quick cuts and high-impact landings, making it a preferred choice among players looking for a balance of lightweight performance and durability. Retailing at $130, the sneaker is sold through Adidas’s official website and select sporting goods retailers nationwide.