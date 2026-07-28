2026 NFL Training Camp: Top 5 QB Competitions

Quarterback has long been the most important position in sports. If your main man under center isn’t getting the job done, then you’re likely racking up L’s. On the other hand, if your QB is accurate and is chucking the ball for big yardage on a routine basis, you’re likely a playoff contender.

Most NFL teams already know who their QB1 is right now, as training camps get underway. That said, there are several franchises that are holding legit QB competitions this summer. All of these battles feature veteran signal-callers versus young quarterbacks. These are the Top 5 QB Competitions in NFL Training Camps.