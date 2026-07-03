Minnesota Vikings

The roar of the "Skol" chant echoes through U.S. Bank Stadium, capturing the spirit of Minnesota Vikings fans who rally behind their team with unmatched passion. Established in 1960 and competing in the NFL’s NFC North division, the Vikings have become synonymous with the Upper Midwest's football culture, known especially for their iconic horned helmets and purple and gold uniforms. Beyond the game, the Vikings are deeply woven into Minnesota's community fabric through outreach programs and local partnerships. Fans engage eagerly every season, drawn by the team's commitment to acquiring talent such as quarterback Kirk Cousins through free agency and strategically adding veterans to shape their playoff pursuits.

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Minnesota Vikings Defensive Back Ronyell Whitaker Dead at 46
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Defensive Back Ronyell Whitaker Dead at 46

His passing comes during an especially difficult stretch for the Minnesota Vikings organization. Just one day earlier, wide receiver Rondale Moore, 25, was found dead in his hometown of New Albany, Indiana.

Bernadette Giacomazzo144 days ago
A football player in a Minnesota Vikings uniform and helmet on the field.
Sports

Rondale Moore, Vikings Wide Receiver, Dead at 25

Moore sustained a season-ending knee injury in 2025.

Jade Gomez146 days ago
Haley Kalil Says She Never Mentioned Ex-Husband Matt Kalil's Name in Viral 'Two Coke Can' Comment
Sports

Haley Kalil Says She Never Named Ex-Husband Matt Kalil in Viral ‘Two Coke Can’ Comments

The model’s ‘two Coke cans’ story is now central to a lawsuit over whether her comments crossed into invasion of privacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo148 days ago
Haley Baylee Cites 'Free Speech' in Bid for Judge to Toss Matt Kalil 'Two Coke Can Penis' Lawsuit
Sports

Haley Kalil Asks Judge to Dismiss Ex-Husband Matt Kalil’s ‘Two Coke Cans’ Lawsuit

The influencer argues her viral livestream comments were protected speech, while the former NFL lineman says she crossed a legal line.

Bernadette Giacomazzo170 days ago
Minnesota Vikings Star Jordan Addison Has Trespassing Charges Dropped
Sports

Minnesota Vikings Star Jordan Addison Has Trespassing Charges Dropped in Florida

A Florida state attorney dismissed the misdemeanor case against the Vikings wide receiver less than two weeks after his arrest.

Bernadette Giacomazzo177 days ago
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Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested in FL for Trespassing
Sports

Minnesota Vikings WR Jordan Addison Arrested in Florida for Trespassing

The 23-year-old wide receiver was taken into custody at a Tampa casino and later released on bond.

Bernadette Giacomazzo186 days ago
Ex-NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Over Viral 'Two Coke Can Penis' Comment
Sports

Former NFL Star Matt Kalil Sues Ex-Wife Haley Kalil Over Viral ‘Two Coke Can’ Comment

The former NFL lineman is suing after a viral livestream joke about his manhood sent unwanted attention his way.

Bernadette Giacomazzo192 days ago
Snoop Dogg sitting in a red chair, wearing sunglasses and a black jacket with intricate white patterns, smiling.
Music

Snoop Dogg to Perform Netflix's 'Holiday Halftime Show' During Lions-Vikings Game on Christmas

The rap icon will bring music and holiday cheer to the NFL during Netflix’s Christmas Day broadcast.

Mark Elibert213 days ago
Khyree Jackson Death Driver in Wrong-Way Crash Pleads Guilty to Negligent Homicide
Sports

Khyree Jackson Death: Driver in Wrong-Way Crash Pleads Guilty to Negligent Homicide

Cori Clingman pleaded guilty to three counts of negligent homicide under the influence of alcohol in a Maryland court on Friday, November 7.

Bernadette Giacomazzo251 days ago
NFL Stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Jayden Daniels Recruited by Beats for New Campaign
Sports

NFL Stars Saquon Barkley, Justin Jefferson and Jayden Daniels Recruited by Beats for New Campaign

The three NFL titans are part of the new campaign for the popular headphones.

Bernadette Giacomazzo285 days ago
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Julius Chestnut of the Tennessee Titans.
Sports

Sex Toy Mania Continues as Dildo Thrown During Vikings-Titans Game

A green dildo was thrown onto the Nissan Stadium field with five minutes left in the game.

Jaelani Turner-Williams329 days ago
Anthony Barr wearing a varsity jacket walks through a hallway with "SKOL VIKINGS" on the wall.
Sports

Anthony Barr Defends 'Tush Push' Amid Potential Ban: 'It's a Slippery Slope'

The former Vikings linebacker is speaking out about the controversial play as the NFL considers banning it.

Alex Ocho468 days ago
A Vikings football player wearing number 24 performs a flip in the end zone, surrounded by teammates in purple uniforms celebrating.
Sports

Marlon Wayans Reacts to Vikings Recreating ‘White Chicks’ Dance During NFL Game

During a scene in the movie, Marlon and Shawn Wayans have a dance-off with the Vandergeld sisters to Run D.M.C.’s “It’s Tricky.”

tara mahadevan586 days ago
Justin Jefferson
Sports

Money Hasn't Changed Justin Jefferson and That's Terrifying For NFL Secondaries

Jets is healthy, paid, has that sh*t on and is ready to make more history this season

Eddie Gonzalez680 days ago
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Khyree Jackson on the left smiling and looking slightly to the side on a field. Flashing lights on a police car on the right.
Sports

Two People Shot at Vigil for Vikings Rookie Khyree Jackson

Jackson and two others were killed in car crash last Saturday morning.

Alex Ocho735 days ago

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