Minnesota Twins

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Mr. and Mrs. Mets entertain fans at Citi Field during a game in 2025.
Bets

When Will the New York Mets Win Another Game?

With the Mets riding an 11-game losing streak, we look at the odds for their game tonight against the Minnesota Twins.

Matt Burke88 days ago
A baseball player wearing a Minnesota Twins cap and jersey against a blue background.
Sports

Ex-MLB Player Found Guilty of Murdering Father-in-Law After $1.3 Million Dispute

Serafini, a former Twins player, will be sentenced in August.

Trace William Cowen368 days ago
Sports

Minnesota Twins' Scoreboard Operator Clowns Toronto Blue Jays Players During Game 1 Of Wild Card Series

The Jays would go on to lose Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series.

Louis Pavlakos1018 days ago
Pensacola Blue Wahoos Stadium
Sports

Pensacola's Minor League Baseball Team Lists Stadium on Airbnb for $1,500 a Night

The Blue Wahoos is an AA farm team affiliated with the Minnesota Twins, and they’re offering a special opportunity for fans to experience the stadium.

Xavier Hamilton2246 days ago
This is a photo of Prince.
Sports

The Minnesota Twins Will Sell Prince-Related Merchandise

The team is releasing a line of Prince-inspired merch including, hats, pins, and other items.

Sarah Jasmine Montgomery3063 days ago
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