People Are Comparing Conor McGregor to 50 Cent After He Threw Terrible First Pitch at Cubs Game
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Conor McGregor cemented his place in the Hall of Fame of Worst First Pitches on Tuesday, as he delivered a terrible toss at the Chicago Cubs game.Brad Callas
After talking to TBS analyst Ron Darling before the MLB potseason starts, we’re offering up reasons why all 10 teams will (and won’t) win the World Series.Chris Gaine
Josh Allen's latest postseason setback places in company with other ringless legends such as Dan Marino, Barry Sanders, and Randy Moss.Doug Sibor
I was in the second smallest city in the NFL and having the time of my life—which got me thinking, what are the best NFL markets?West Wilson