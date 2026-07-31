The Sopranos

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Vincent Pastore in a dark coat and sweater smiles at the camera, standing indoors with a poster in the background.
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Star Vincent Pastore Dead at 80

The actor is survived by his daughter, Renee.

Trey Alston27 minutes ago
Actors James Gandolfini and Jamie-Lynn Sigler attend the HBO Emmy after party at the Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding

'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.

Holly Riordan87 days ago
Jamie Lynn Sigler Says Her 'Sopranos' Years Were Her Biggest Struggle
Pop Culture

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Opens Up About the Struggles Behind Her ‘Sopranos’ Fame

Behind Meadow Soprano’s rise, Sigler hid an eating disorder, a secret MS diagnosis, and a difficult marriage. Now, she’s telling the full story.

Bernadette Giacomazzo89 days ago
A woman in a light-colored suit poses at the Tribeca Festival.
Life

Jamie-Lynn Sigler Talks Hiding MS Diagnosis: 'Everything Was a Lie'

The actress opens up about hiding her diagnosis for years, saying ‘everything was a lie’ as she reflects on life with MS and leaving Hollywood behind.

Helen Storms101 days ago
Michael B. Jordan attends the 2026 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Mark Guiducci at Los Angeles County Museum of Art on March 15, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.
Pop Culture

From ‘The Sopranos’ to the Oscars, Michael B. Jordan Has Been Putting in Work for Decades

His first-ever credited appearance was in an episode of 'The Sopranos' in 1999.

Joe Price137 days ago
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Michael Imperioli with gray hair sits at a microphone in a studio setting, wearing a dark suit.
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Says ‘The Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably’ Support Donald Trump

The actor starred in all 86 episodes of the hit series, which ran from 1999 to 2007 on HBO.

Alex Ocho160 days ago
'Sopranos' Actor Ernest Heinz Indicted on 31 Counts Following Road Rage Shooting Incident
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Actor Ernest Heinz Indicted on 31 Counts Following Road Rage Shooting Incident

The actor was involved in a road rage incident in New Jersey on September 11.

Bernadette Giacomazzo220 days ago
James Gandolfini and Edie Falco in 'The Sopranos'
Pop Culture

'Sopranos' Creator Working on New CIA Thriller Series For HBO

The 80-year-old showrunner is working on a new project focused on one of the CIA's most controversial programs.

Richard Chachowski278 days ago
Kawhi Leonard in a Clippers jersey on the left; James Gandolfini as Tony Soprano pointing on the right.
Sports

Kawhi Leonard’s Alleged No-Show Deal Gets Roasted With 'Sopranos'-Inspired Memes

Fans flooded X with 'Sopranos' jokes after Kawhi Leonard’s alleged $28 million “no-show job” deal with Clippers came to light.

Mark Elibert332 days ago
Jerry Adler
Pop Culture

'The Sopranos' Star Jerry Adler Dies at 96

He's best known for his role as Herman “Hesh” Rabkin.

Trey Alston342 days ago
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Kristin Davis in a yellow dress stands against a light pink background.
Pop Culture

Kristin Davis Recalls 'SATC' Cast Being Denied 'The Sopranos' Italian Food on Set

The cast of 'The Sopranos' protected their craft services like the Italian mob.

Alex Gonzalez377 days ago
Steve Schirripa, Dominic Chianese, and David Chase.
Pop Culture

‘Sopranos’ Star, 94, Set to Make Rare Live Appearance

The actor will be connecting with fans on a different level.

Effie Orfanides411 days ago
Tony Sirico and James Gandolfini during The 56th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards
Pop Culture

Paulie Walnuts' Brother Among the Priests in Rome for the Conclave

The late Tony Sirico played Paulie Walnuts in 'The Sopranos.' His brother, Father Robert Sirico, was apart of the secret process behind electing a new pope.

Joshua Espinoza450 days ago
Two people stand together in front of a plain backdrop. The woman, wearing a zipped-front top, has long wavy hair. The man wears a polo shirt with a logo
Pop Culture

Drea Da Matteo Reveals Her 13-Year-Old Son Edits Her OnlyFans Shots

The actress, who starred on 'The Sopranos,' depends on her teen son to promote her OnlyFans.

Jaelani Turner-Williams742 days ago
A smiling woman with wavy hair posing at a red carpet event, wearing a nose ring and black, sparkly earrings. Name unknown
Pop Culture

‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Says She Joined Onlyfans Out of 'Desperation' But Loves the 'Freedom' It Provides

She previously said her OnlyFans page helped pay off her mortgage after her home nearly went into foreclosure.

Joe Price768 days ago
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James Gandolfini and Michael Imperioli pose together outdoors, with Gandolfini in a black shirt and Imperioli in a white shirt and dark jacket
Pop Culture

Michael Imperioli Shares Emotional Message on 11th Anniversary of James Gandolfini's Death

The two starred opposite each other in all six seasons of the HBO classic.

Joe Price772 days ago

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