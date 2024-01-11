'The Sopranos' Turns 25: Ranking The Iconic Characters, From Worst To Best

The Sopranos is celebrating its 25th anniversary.

The David Chase–created series debuted on HBO on Jan. 10, 1999, and lasted eight years until its much-talked-about finale aired in June 2007. The show continues to be lauded as the best series in TV history, and that’s a fact, and not at all up for debate. Not here at Complex , at least.

The show remained infallible throughout its six-season run, all thanks to its lead, Tony Soprano, played by the late and great James Gandolfini, and the fantastic supporting cast that surrounded him. The cast went on to be nominated and won a multitude of acting awards during the show’s tenure, and a well-deserved Emmy for Best Casting for a Series. Gandolfini, Edie Falco, Michael Imperioli, and Drea de Matteo all took home Emmys for their roles in the series, and for portraying some of the most believable, beloved characters TV fans have ever seen.

In the first episode, viewers are introduced to an anxiety-riddled Tony, whose stress of being a mob boss who suffers panic attacks from the constant pressure he is under. He begins seeing a psychiatrist named Dr. Melfi (Lorraine Bracco) to process the problems and fears he deals with. From there, we follow as the family and Tony have to face a wide range of challenges, and characters are introduced that threaten their safety and their business.

But Tony’s biggest problems weren’t always his enemies or soldiers from different crews; some of his biggest headaches were internal—like his manipulative mother, Livia (Nancy Marchand), his deteriorating uncle Corrado "Junior" Soprano (Dominic Chianese), and his troubled sister, Janice (Aida Turturro). Tony instead elies heavily on wife Carmela Soprano (Edie Falco), nephew Christopher Moltisanti (Michael Imperioli), loyal crew members Silvio Dante (Steven Van Zandt), and Paulie "Walnuts" Gualtieri (Tony Sirico), to help him keep his family and his business afloat.

It’s nearly impossible to rank the characters on this show, because in the end, no matter how likable they may be at some points in the series, very few of them had a moral compass. They either partook in crimes and murder or were complicit in some way. In honor of the show turning 25, Complex looked back at some of the show’s most important figures and ranked them from worst to best. Keep in mind this list is not a tallying of who committed the least or most crimes, but it is more about likeability. Read below to see where your favorite characters landed in our ranking.

Yes, there are spoilers below, but you had two and a half decades to watch the show, so that’s on you.