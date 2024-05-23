'Sopranos' Alum Drea de Matteo Leads Tombolo Campaign Featuring Robe Inspired by Tony’s Beloved Ducks

Drea de Matteo stars in a new campaign for Tombolo’s collection in celebration of the sustaining legacy of what many consider to be the greatest TV series of all time, The Sopranos.
The 15-piece collection features everything from a deceptively simple classic logo tee to pieces borrowing imagery from the fictional Satriale’s Pork Store to, in what stands as its most touching and creative inclusion, a bath robe commemorating Tony Soprano’s childlike love of ducks.
Tombolo hosted a party in New York on Wednesday night to launch the collection, which can be viewed in full here. The throwdown took place at Mulberry Street Bar and counted Heidi Gardner, Emilio Vitolo, Vanessa Fuchs, Nicky Scarlotta, Jojo Scarlotta, and x3butterfly among its roster of noteworthy attendees.
De Matteo, who won an Emmy for her role as Adriana on the HBO classic, was photographed in New York for the new collection. Below, see a selection of campaign images, as well as get a closer look at highlights from across the collection. Fittingly, simply typing in the word "gabagool" at this link will grant you access to shop the collection.
Sopranos fans will note that De Matteo has been a headlines fixture in recent months thanks to her successful move into the OnlyFans space. In fact, De Matteo credits the platform with saving her life, although her OF work hasn't been without its interfamily disagreements.
Elsewhere on the Sopranos front, last month gave fans the reveal of long-discussed but never released footage showing the late James Gandolfini reprising the Tony character for the Knicks' infamous 2010 pitch to LeBron. While the pitch, of course, was not a success, the lore surrounding the video had only grown over the years.
Notably, 2024 marks the 25th anniversary of the David Chase-created series. As a testament to its engrossing greatness, the series has continued to garner new fans across generations, all while continuing to serve as a clear inspiration for a number of present-day dramas.