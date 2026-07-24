Tony Soprano

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Gandolfini reading a newspaper titled "The Best Sports in Town"
Pop Culture

Video Surfaces of James Gandolfini Reprising 'Sopranos' Character for Knicks' 2010 Pitch to LeBron James

The ultimately unsuccessful effort to get LeBron on the Knicks also saw Edie Falco returning to the role of Carmela Soprano.

Trace William Cowen830 days ago

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