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Jamie Iovine

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Joined April 2024 | 66 posts
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Latest Stories

Doctor Doom

The Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked

There's a reason he strikes fear throughout Earth-616 (and beyond).

Jamie Iovine1 day ago
FRANCE-TECHNOLOGY-ENTERTAINMENT-GAMING This photograph shows a PlayStation 1 console and controller, in Vraiville, northern France, on November 20, 2024. Sony will celebrate the 30th anniversary of the launch it's first Playstation on December 3, 2024.

How Nintendo's Betrayal of Sony Led to the Birth of the PlayStation

Or how one misstep between competitors turned into one of the biggest video game consoles in the industry.

Jamie Iovine36 days ago
Ray Stevenson, Jon Bernthal, Thomas Jane perform as The Punisher

The 8 Best Punisher Performances, Ranked

From Dolph Lundgren to Jon Bernthal, these are the best performances of Frank Castle, aka Marvel's Punisher.

Jamie Iovine36 days ago
Dolph Ziggler, WWE SummerSlam 2014

The 20 Most Underrated WWE SummerSlam Matches of All Time

The most slept-on bouts from the Biggest Party of the Summer.

Jamie Iovine49 days ago
Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire Marvel Comics Cover

'Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire"—A Retrospective

Let's go back to a galaxy far, far away with Lucasfilm's 'Shadows of the Empire'

Jamie Iovine56 days ago
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Sami Zayn in action against Trick Williams during WWE's Saturday Night's Main Event at Bell Centre on January 24, 2026 in Montreal, Canada.

The Best WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Matches, Ranked

The greatest matches from Saturday Night's Main Event before WWE takes over Madison Square Garden.

Jamie Iovine62 days ago
Wonder Woman, Batman, and Superman stand together in a stylized, sepia-toned image.

Every DC Movie, Ranked

From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.

Jamie Iovine73 days ago
Best Movies of 2026 (So Far): The Drama Project Hail Mary Obsession

The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far)

From ‘The Drama’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Obsession,’ these are the best movies of 2026 (so far)

Jamie Iovine88 days ago
John Travolta and Samuel J. Jackson in Quentin Tarantino's Pulp Fiction (1994)

The Biggest Independent Films of All Time

Can A24’s ‘Backrooms’ noclip into this list of the highest-grossing indie films?

Jamie Iovine104 days ago
Kylo Ren, Yoda, and Luke Skywalker of the Star Wars franchise

Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best

Ranking every 'Star Wars' movie from a galaxy far, far away

Jamie Iovine118 days ago
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Roman Reigns looks back at CM Punk after pinning him in the main event of WrestleMania 42.

The 42 Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Ranked

Where does Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk rank amongst the best matches in WrestleMania history?

Jamie Iovine150 days ago
The official logo for WrestleMania 42.

The Only WrestleMania 42 Weekend Guide That Matters

From WWE blowouts to hardcore GCW bloodbaths to live podcasts and comedy shows, here’s your ultimate guide to surviving WrestleMania weekend in Vegas.

Jamie Iovine155 days ago
Batista whips Mick Foley into the ropes during the Evolution vs. Rock N Sock Connection match at WrestleMania XX.

The 10 Most Underrated WrestleMania Matches of All Time

Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar lead a list of WrestleMania matches that flew under the radar.

Jamie Iovine170 days ago
Starship Troopers Ultimate Bug War

'Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!' Is Bugged Out

Dotemu's latest places fans of the cult classic in the world of the troopers and the bugs they are battling. Lock in!

Jamie Iovine181 days ago
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Resident Evil 4 Remake

The 10 Best 'Resident Evil' Games, Ranked

For three decades, Capcom's 'Resident Evil' has been a leader in the survival-horror genre. There are the franchise's best (and most frightening) titles.

Jamie Iovine205 days ago
Baker Family in Resident Evil: Biohazard

The 10 Most Horrifying 'Resident Evil' Bosses, Ranked

Over the last three decades, the 'Resident Evil' franchise has birthed some of the most grotesque bosses to do battle with. These are the most horrifying.

Jamie Iovine210 days ago
A person in scrubs walks on an empty Westminster Bridge with Big Ben and the Houses of Parliament in the background.

31 Best Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked (2026)

From 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'It' we ranked the best horror movies of all time for 2026.

Jamie Iovine234 days ago

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