Latest Stories
The Worst Things Doctor Doom Has Ever Done, Ranked
There's a reason he strikes fear throughout Earth-616 (and beyond).
How Nintendo's Betrayal of Sony Led to the Birth of the PlayStation
Or how one misstep between competitors turned into one of the biggest video game consoles in the industry.
The 8 Best Punisher Performances, Ranked
From Dolph Lundgren to Jon Bernthal, these are the best performances of Frank Castle, aka Marvel's Punisher.
The 20 Most Underrated WWE SummerSlam Matches of All Time
The most slept-on bouts from the Biggest Party of the Summer.
'Star Wars: Shadows of the Empire"—A Retrospective
Let's go back to a galaxy far, far away with Lucasfilm's 'Shadows of the Empire'
The Best WWE Saturday Night's Main Event Matches, Ranked
The greatest matches from Saturday Night's Main Event before WWE takes over Madison Square Garden.
Every DC Movie, Ranked
From 'Superman' to 'Supergirl,' we're ranking all DC Comics movies.
The Best Movies of 2026 (So Far)
From ‘The Drama’ and ‘Project Hail Mary’ to ‘Obsession,’ these are the best movies of 2026 (so far)
The Biggest Independent Films of All Time
Can A24’s ‘Backrooms’ noclip into this list of the highest-grossing indie films?
Every Star Wars Movie, Ranked From Worst to Best
Ranking every 'Star Wars' movie from a galaxy far, far away
Everything You Need to Know Before Watching 'Mortal Kombat II'
Round 2....FIGHT!
The 42 Best WrestleMania Matches of All Time, Ranked
Where does Roman Reigns vs. CM Punk rank amongst the best matches in WrestleMania history?
The Only WrestleMania 42 Weekend Guide That Matters
From WWE blowouts to hardcore GCW bloodbaths to live podcasts and comedy shows, here’s your ultimate guide to surviving WrestleMania weekend in Vegas.
The 10 Most Underrated WrestleMania Matches of All Time
Stone Cold Steve Austin, The Rock, and Brock Lesnar lead a list of WrestleMania matches that flew under the radar.
'Starship Troopers: Ultimate Bug War!' Is Bugged Out
Dotemu's latest places fans of the cult classic in the world of the troopers and the bugs they are battling. Lock in!
The 10 Best 'Resident Evil' Games, Ranked
For three decades, Capcom's 'Resident Evil' has been a leader in the survival-horror genre. There are the franchise's best (and most frightening) titles.
The 10 Most Horrifying 'Resident Evil' Bosses, Ranked
Over the last three decades, the 'Resident Evil' franchise has birthed some of the most grotesque bosses to do battle with. These are the most horrifying.
31 Best Horror Movies of All Time, Ranked (2026)
From 'Nightmare on Elm Street' to 'It' we ranked the best horror movies of all time for 2026.