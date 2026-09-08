Effie Orfanides

Joined May 2025 | 58 posts
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Latest Stories

Lindsey Vonn with long blonde hair speaks at a press conference, wearing a white jacket.

Lindsey Vonn Shares Heartbreaking Loss 1 Week After Crash

The Olympic champion opened up about a painful goodbye, honoring a bond she says will last forever.

Effie Orfanides211 days ago
Aretha Franklin singing at a microphone, wearing a white dress and earrings, with a piano in front of her.

1967 Aretha Franklin Classic Crowned 'Greatest Song of All Time'

The Queen of Soul’s timeless anthem continues to define generations and top music rankings.

Effie Orfanides211 days ago
Kid Rock performing on stage, wearing a white hat, sunglasses, and a black shirt, singing into a microphone.

Kid Rock Received Text Questioning TPUSA Performance of Faith-Based Cover

Kid Rock received a text from Bill Maher following his TPUSA performance on Super Bowl Sunday.

Effie Orfanides212 days ago
Cameron Brink with long blonde hair in a black and white dress stands against a colorful, abstract background.

WNBA Star Cameron Brink Turns Heads in Modern Two-Piece Canadian Tuxedo

The basketball standout showcases a fresh take on the iconic all-denim look, proving her style game is as strong as her presence on the court.

Effie Orfanides212 days ago
Lindsey Vonn wearing a Red Bull beanie with pom-poms, holding skis, looking thoughtful.

Lindsey Vonn Flown Home on Stretcher After Harrowing Injury That Left Her Leg 'in Pieces'

Lindsey Vonn’s competition ends in tragedy as she’s taken to the airport by ambulance to return home.

Effie Orfanides212 days ago
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Lindsey Vonn lies on the snow, wearing a helmet and goggles, with skis crossed.

Lindsey Vonn Breaks Silence After Olympics Wipe Out

The Olympic legend describes her emotional response to the frightening crash that ended her time at the Winter Olympics.

Effie Orfanides220 days ago
A smartphone displaying the OnlyFans logo, with a financial chart in the background.

OnlyFans Star Haley Nicole Posts ‘Creepy’ Footage of Subscriber at Her Front Door

The influencer says the encounter crossed a frightening line, raising new questions about boundaries, stalking fears, and the dangers content creators face offline.

Effie Orfanides220 days ago
Jordon Hudson smiling.

Bill Belichick’s Girlfriend Calls Out Hall of Fame Over ‘Unforeseen Circumstances’

After Bill Belichick failed to secure enough votes for Hall of Fame induction, his girlfriend Jordon Hudson mocked the Hall of Fame online, using a canceled merchandise order to air her frustration and spotlight the snub.

Effie Orfanides225 days ago
Nikki Bella speaking into a microphone.

Nikki Bella, 42, Addresses Cooper DeJean, 22, Dating Rumors

The former WWE star didn’t confirm the speculation, but her flirty response only fueled buzz about the rumored age-gap romance.

Effie Orfanides225 days ago
Christie Brinkley poses on the red carpet.

SI Swimsuit Celebrates Christie Brinkley’s 72nd Birthday With Iconic Bathing Suit Pics

From her legendary swimsuit shoots to unforgettable moments on camera, Christie Brinkley’s iconic looks are celebrated in honor of her birthday.

Effie Orfanides227 days ago
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Brittany Mahomes in a silver, leaf-patterned dress smiles on the red carpet at a Sports Illustrated Swimsuit event.

Fans in Awe After Brittany Mahomes Makes an Impressive Outdoor Igloo for Her Kids

Patrick Mahomes' wife and mom of three shared a magical moment as she crafted an icy igloo in her backyard for her children.

Effie Orfanides227 days ago
A female speed skater in an orange uniform and headband, adjusting her sunglasses, appears focused and ready for competition.

Jutta Leerdam Poses in Skin-Tight Leggings in Front of Olympic Rings

Speed skating star Jutta Leerdam poses in skin-tight leggings in front of the Olympic Rings ahead of the 2026 Winter Games.

Effie Orfanides227 days ago
Coaches on the sideline wearing Seattle Seahawks gear, focused on the game, holding play sheets, and using headsets.

Seattle Seahawks OC Klint Kubiak Explores Head Coaching Opportunity Ahead of Super Bowl: Report

Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak reportedly met with the Las Vegas Raiders as he explores the possibility of becoming their next head coach.

Effie Orfanides228 days ago
Serena Williams stands confidently in a blue outfit with curly hair, gesturing with her arms raised.

Serena Williams Flaunts Slim New Look in Chic Work Outfit Following GLP-1 Reveal

Serena Williams showed off her slimmed-down figure in a chic work outfit, revealing her GLP-1 journey and commitment to health and wellness.

Effie Orfanides228 days ago
Erica Wheeler #17 of the Seattle Storm plays against the Golden State Valkyries during the first quarter at Climate Pledge Arena on September 09, 2025 in Seattle, Washington.

WNBA Star Erica Wheeler Partnering With OnlyFans to 'Share My Basketball Journey'

Erica Wheeler is the first professional basketball player to partner with OnlyFans.

Effie Orfanides228 days ago
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Radio host Howard Stern speaking into a microphone in a studio, wearing glasses and a black jacket, gesturing with his hands.

Howard Stern Was Shocked by Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ Documentary — Here’s Why

Howard Stern was blown away by Taylor Swift’s ‘Eras Tour’ documentary — but even he admits it was exhausting to watch.

Effie Orfanides228 days ago
Shaquille O'Neal, wearing glasses and a black shirt with a badge, smiling at an event.

Shaq Denies Having an Affair With Friend's Wife After Photo Sparks Chatter

Shaq spoke out on social media to set the record straight.

Effie Orfanides282 days ago
Kayla Nicole.

Kayla Nicole Drops Jaws in Animal Print Bikini: 'Where I Want to Be'

Travis Kelce's ex put her incredibly body on display.

Effie Orfanides285 days ago

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