Michael Imperioli Says ‘The Sopranos’ Characters Would ‘Probably’ Support Donald Trump

Michael Imperioli says the characters of The Sopranos might back Donald Trump if the hit HBO drama were made today.

In a recent interview with The Independent, the 59-year-old actor, who starred as Christopher Moltisanti in all 86 episodes of the series, explained how the show’s immigrant roots would collide with the current political climate.

“The show is about the American dream, especially through the eyes of immigrants,” said Imperioli. “I think that would be one of the big themes if it was made today: the current climate in the U.S. and what they're doing to immigrants. The fact is that these characters are all immigrants, but I think a lot of them would probably be Trump supporters, oddly enough.

“So how do they reconcile those things? When Italians came over — and people forget this, or they don't want to see it — a lot of them were undocumented.”

The great wave of Italian immigration into the United States started in the 1880s and ran until about 1920. Immigration laws during that period were almost non-existent. Massive numbers of immigrants who made it into the country during that period would not have been allowed in under today’s laws. The American Immigration Council provides a good breakdown here.