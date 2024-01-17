Why You Shouldn’t Skip The Dr. Melfi Scenes In ‘The Sopranos’

HBO’s The Sopranos celebrated its 25th anniversary last week, so it’s a good time as ever to get off a take I’ve had for years. The Sopranos was a groundbreaking show and a cultural phenomenon when it aired from 1999 to 2007. Recently, it got a pandemic-era streaming bump introducing it to a whole new audience, as well as re-watchers who just can’t get enough gabagool. As someone who has rewatched the series multiple times over the years, something occurred to me between my 11th and 38th rewatch: Dr. Melfi (played by Lorraine Bracco) is an avatar for the audience.

There’s a running joke amongst some Sopranos fans that they just skip the Dr. Melfi scenes. Those people have it all wrong. It reminds me of fans of The Wire who say they skip Season 2 because The Docks plotline is “boring,” as if it didn’t give us Frank Sobotka and The Greek, or Breaking Bad fans who hate Skyler White more than a Nazi who shoots a child . The therapy scenes in The Sopranos are vital, and I’m not the only one who thinks so.

“I think those scenes made the show,” said the late James Gandolfini, who played Tony Soprano, in a 2004 interview , when asked about the Melfi scenes. “They were kind of like the ancient Greek chorus, which allowed the audience to experience what the character was experiencing. I think these scenes let you into Tony’s head, bringing him a little closer to the audience.”