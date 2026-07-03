Holly Riordan
Holly Riordan has spent over 10 years as a writer and editor, covering everything from relationships to mental health to pop culture. Her work can be found on Better Homes & Gardens, Thought Catalog, and Collective World. She is also a thriller author represented by Helen Heller at The Helen Heller Agency.
Latest Stories
Sting Says He Won’t Leave His Fortune to His Kids: ‘They Have to Work’
'They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all,' he said.
Valerie Bertinelli Says She Was Mistaken for a Sex Worker on ’80s Van Halen Tour
'I don’t remember a lot about the ’80s,' she said. 'But I do remember this story.'
Hayden Panettiere Addresses Her Breakup With Milo Ventimiglia Years Later
'It was like my world had crumbled,' the actress admitted.
Brandi Glanville Throws Shade at LeAnn Rimes Over ‘RHOBH’ Rumors
The reality star joked that LeAnn Rimes 'got everything else of mine' while reacting to the latest ‘RHOBH’ rumors.
Scalpers Are Reselling Pokémon Pop-Tarts for Nearly 10 Times Their Original Price
Target recently teamed up with Pokémon to celebrate 30 years of the franchise.
Jeff Daniels Says His Agents Tried to Talk Him Out of ‘Dumb and Dumber’
The star said, ’I wanted to do comedy, and my agents tried to talk me out of it.'
‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding
'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.
Robert Irwin Reveals the ‘Humiliating’ Way He Broke His Foot
Irwin hurt himself after 'Dancing with the Stars' ended.
‘Game Changer’ Board Game Kickstarter Has Already Reached $1 Million in Pledges
The goal for the Kickstarter was originally $40,000.
‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Fans at Her Broadway Show
'Y’all are pissin’ me off,' the actress posted.
Dave Grohl Says ‘Wicked’ Ruined His Album Title Plans: ‘I Was So Pissed’
He changed his original album title idea after 'Wicked: For Good' beat him to it.
Jodie Sweetin Says She Received a One-Cent Check for 'Full House' Residuals
Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow admitted she makes $20 million in residuals every year from 'Friends.'
DJ Khaled Says He ‘Can’t Wait to Tell the World’ About His Weight Loss
'Right now they call me Slim Jim,' he said.
Alexa PenaVega Says ‘DWTS’ Was ‘Tough’ on Her Marriage
She says her husband, Carlos, was 'very jealous' of her partner Mark Ballas.
Hasbro Is Releasing a $599 Baby Yoda Animatronic
He is able to babble, blink, burp, and walk with the help of four built-in motors.
Billie Eilish Believes Astrology Is ‘Real’ After Dating a Gemini Man
'Male Geminis? Go to hell,' the singer said.
Ian Somerhalder Says Fraud Put Him and Nikki Reed in an 8-Figure ‘Hole’
'We sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything,' he admitted.
Emily Blunt Almost Got the ‘Ick’ When John Krasinski Walked the Red Carpet
She admits she usually gets the ‘ick’ from turtlenecks — but John Krasinski changed her mind.