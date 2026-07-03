Holly Riordan

Holly Riordan has spent over 10 years as a writer and editor, covering everything from relationships to mental health to pop culture. Her work can be found on Better Homes & Gardens, Thought Catalog, and Collective World. She is also a thriller author represented by Helen Heller at The Helen Heller Agency.

Joined March 2026 | 182 posts
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Latest Stories

Sting performs onstage during the Breast Cancer Research Foundation Hot Pink Party 2025 at The Glasshouse on May 13, 2025 in New York City.

Sting Says He Won’t Leave His Fortune to His Kids: ‘They Have to Work’

'They're not sitting there waiting for a handout at all,' he said.

Holly Riordan70 days ago
Eddie Van Halen of the rock group Van Halen stands with his wife Valerie Bertinelli February 18, 1995 in New York City. Van Halen donated his guitar to vice president Eric Crisman to be displayed at the Hard Rock Cafe.

Valerie Bertinelli Says She Was Mistaken for a Sex Worker on ’80s Van Halen Tour

'I don’t remember a lot about the ’80s,' she said. 'But I do remember this story.'

Holly Riordan70 days ago
Actor Milo Ventimiglia and actress Hayden Panettiere participate in the Jules Verne Adventure Film Festival Closing Night: Lifetime Achievement Award to Stan Lee with a Tribute to 'Heroes' held at The Los Angeles Theater on December 15, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

Hayden Panettiere Addresses Her Breakup With Milo Ventimiglia Years Later

'It was like my world had crumbled,' the actress admitted.

Holly Riordan70 days ago
Brandi Glanville on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen

Brandi Glanville Throws Shade at LeAnn Rimes Over ‘RHOBH’ Rumors

The reality star joked that LeAnn Rimes 'got everything else of mine' while reacting to the latest ‘RHOBH’ rumors.

Holly Riordan70 days ago
People queue to visit statues of Pokemon characters displayed outside the Lotte World Tower in Seoul on April 26, 2024.

Scalpers Are Reselling Pokémon Pop-Tarts for Nearly 10 Times Their Original Price

Target recently teamed up with Pokémon to celebrate 30 years of the franchise.

Holly Riordan71 days ago
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Actors Jeff Daniels and Jim Carrey attend the 'Dumb & Dumber De' Photocall on November 25, 2014 in Paris, France.

Jeff Daniels Says His Agents Tried to Talk Him Out of ‘Dumb and Dumber’

The star said, ’I wanted to do comedy, and my agents tried to talk me out of it.'

Holly Riordan71 days ago
Actors James Gandolfini and Jamie-Lynn Sigler attend the HBO Emmy after party at the Pacific Design Center on September 16, 2007 in Los Angeles, California.

‘The Sopranos’ Star Jamie-Lynn Sigler Addresses James Gandolfini Skipping Her Wedding

'Jim didn’t show up. No indication. No warning,' she said.

Holly Riordan71 days ago
Capping off a record-breaking season, the finale episode sees the five remaining couples competing for a chance at winning the coveted Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy.

Robert Irwin Reveals the ‘Humiliating’ Way He Broke His Foot

Irwin hurt himself after 'Dancing with the Stars' ended.

Holly Riordan71 days ago
Head of video for CollegeHumor and executive producer Sam Reich speaks during AOL Build Presents Series at AOL HQ on August 8, 2016 in New York City.

‘Game Changer’ Board Game Kickstarter Has Already Reached $1 Million in Pledges

The goal for the Kickstarter was originally $40,000.

Holly Riordan71 days ago
Isa Briones attends the 32nd Annual Actor Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on March 01, 2026 in Los Angeles, California.

‘The Pitt’ Star Isa Briones Blasts ‘Disrespectful’ Fans at Her Broadway Show

'Y’all are pissin’ me off,' the actress posted.

Holly Riordan72 days ago
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Musician Dave Grohl, founding member of Nirvana and The Foo Fighters, performs onstage as a special guest with the Los Angeles Philharmonic during weekend 2, day 2 of the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival on April 19, 2025 in Indio, California.

Dave Grohl Says ‘Wicked’ Ruined His Album Title Plans: ‘I Was So Pissed’

He changed his original album title idea after 'Wicked: For Good' beat him to it.

Holly Riordan72 days ago
Actress Jodie Sweetin and her daughters Beatrix Sweetin Coyle and Zoie Herpin not shown in photo soaked up the last of summer with one final getaway before the school year starts at Beaches Resort on August 10, 2023 in Negril, Jamaica.

Jodie Sweetin Says She Received a One-Cent Check for 'Full House' Residuals

Meanwhile, Lisa Kudrow admitted she makes $20 million in residuals every year from 'Friends.'

Holly Riordan76 days ago
DJ Khaled attends the 25th Latin GRAMMY Awards at Kaseya Center on November 14, 2024 in Miami, Florida.

DJ Khaled Says He ‘Can’t Wait to Tell the World’ About His Weight Loss

'Right now they call me Slim Jim,' he said.

Holly Riordan76 days ago
Mark Ballas, Alexa Penavega, Carlos Penavega, Witney Carson

Alexa PenaVega Says ‘DWTS’ Was ‘Tough’ on Her Marriage

She says her husband, Carlos, was 'very jealous' of her partner Mark Ballas.

Holly Riordan76 days ago
The Mandalorian and Grogu attend Star Wars: The Mandalorian And Grogu photocall at Fronton Beti Jai on April 30, 2026 in Madrid, Spain.

Hasbro Is Releasing a $599 Baby Yoda Animatronic

He is able to babble, blink, burp, and walk with the help of four built-in motors.

Holly Riordan76 days ago
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Billie Eilish attends the 30th Annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 24, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

Billie Eilish Believes Astrology Is ‘Real’ After Dating a Gemini Man

'Male Geminis? Go to hell,' the singer said.

Holly Riordan76 days ago
Actor Ian Somerhalder speaks onstage during the 'The Vampire Diaries' and 'The Originals' panel as part of The CW 2015 Winter Television Critics Association press tour at the Langham Huntington Hotel & Spa on January 11, 2015 in Pasadena, California.

Ian Somerhalder Says Fraud Put Him and Nikki Reed in an 8-Figure ‘Hole’

'We sold houses, paintings, cars, watches, everything,' he admitted.

Holly Riordan77 days ago
Emily Blunt and John Krasinski attend the 96th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre on March 10, 2024 in Hollywood, California.

Emily Blunt Almost Got the ‘Ick’ When John Krasinski Walked the Red Carpet

She admits she usually gets the ‘ick’ from turtlenecks — but John Krasinski changed her mind.

Holly Riordan77 days ago

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