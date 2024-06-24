‘Sopranos’ Star Drea de Matteo Says She Joined Onlyfans Out of 'Desperation' But Loves the 'Freedom' It Provides

Drea de Matteo, best known for playing Adriana La Cerva on The Sopranos, has revealed she joined OnlyFans out of desperation but has grown to love the "freedom" it has provided her.

In a preview of TMZ's new documentary on celebrity OnlyFans content producers, Naked & Famous, the 52-year-old actress opened up about her decision to embrace the subscription-based platform after facing financial woes. "Why did I join OnlyFans? When we launched, we had... I'd say, a couple hundred bucks left in the bank, I'm not kidding," she shared. "My house was going into foreclosure. Did I do it out of desperation? Fuck yes, I did."

Despite the financial issues that led to her decision to pursue the idea of starting an OnlyFans page, which costs subscribers $10.50 per month, she said it has come with a lot of benefits, too.

"Did I think that it would empower me just to be on OnlyFans? No, that wasn't the fucking point," she continued. "It empowered me to take care of my family. So, the negativity that came with it? Bring it the fuck on. Hollywood, the actual industry itself, there's a lot of shifty shit that goes on and we all know that. It's about freedom. And I don't have to answer to fucking anybody right now.

The Emmy Award-winning actress revealed earlier this year that she initially planned to launch a podcast on OnlyFans, but it eventually evolved into lingerie pictures after fans expressed an interest in seeing her bring the "Mob Wife" aesthetic to the platform. "People are really excited over granny porn," she said. "Now we’re out of the woods with our home, thank God."