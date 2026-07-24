Vinyl

Vinyl is the title of the 2016 HBO television series created by Mick Jagger, Martin Scorsese, Rich Cohen, and Terence Winter that explores the 1970s New York City music scene through the eyes of Richie Finestra, a fictional record executive played by Bobby Cannavale. The show features a soundtrack that includes original songs and performances by artists such as The Rolling Stones, Iggy Pop, and David Johansen, capturing the era’s punk, disco, and rock movements. Despite its single-season run, Vinyl received attention for its detailed period production and involvement of real-life music industry figures. The series delves into the challenges of the music business during a time of cultural upheaval, highlighting the rise of independent labels and the impact of emerging genres. Complex’s coverage of Vinyl includes retrospectives on its portrayal of the 1970s music industry, interviews with cast members, and analysis of its soundtrack’s role in reviving interest in vinyl records as a physical format. The show’s narrative intersects with real historical moments, such as the 1977 New York blackout, grounding its fictional story in authentic music history.

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