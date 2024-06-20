Michael Imperioli Shares Emotional Message on 11th Anniversary of James Gandolfini's Death

Imperioli and Gandolfini starred opposite each other in all six seasons of HBO's iconic gangster drama series. Prior to his acting career in various TV shows and movies, Gandolfini got his start in theatre with roles in stage adaptations of A Streetcar Named Desire and On the Waterfront. His last play was God of Carnage in 2009, four years before he died of a heart attack at the age of 51. Imperioli, meanwhile, just made his stage debut this year with An Enemy of the People on Broadway.

"As the years go by I grow more proud of the work we did together," Imperioli continued. "And the memories of all the fun we had and all the laughs grow more and more precious. Wish we could make another run. Perhaps we will. Thank you again dear friend. Miss you. Love Michael."

Last year, Imperioli made headlines after he mocked the Supreme Court's decision to defend the right of a web designer who refused to do a website for a gay wedding.