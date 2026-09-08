Richard Chachowski

Joined October 2025 | 22 posts
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Latest Stories

'Fallout' TV series sign

Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series

The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.

Richard Chachowski273 days ago
'Jumanji' cast members

‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary

'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.

Richard Chachowski276 days ago
'Fallout: New Vegas' sign

‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect

Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.

Richard Chachowski286 days ago
Quentin Tarantino waving

Quentin Tarantino Names Best Movie of the 21st Century: 'Beyond Extraordinary'

The celebrated 'Pulp Fiction' director officially revealed his list for the top 10 films of the past 25 years.

Richard Chachowski288 days ago
Director Justin Lin poses for a portrait at the F9 Fest event on the Universal Studios backlot celebrating F9: The Fast Saga (Director's Cut) on September 15, 2021 in Universal City, California.

A ‘Helldivers’ Movie Is Officially in the Works — With Justin Lin Leading the Charge

The project will be helmed by veteran 'Fast & Furious' director, Justin Lin.

Richard Chachowski289 days ago
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Thomas Jane attends Amazon's "Play Dirty" World Premiere at SVA Theater on September 24, 2025 in New York City.

Marvel Star Admits He Was Miscast as The Punisher: ‘I’m Not That Guy’

The former 'Punisher' actor reflected on his 2004 role, admitting he wasn’t the right fit for Marvel’s darkest antihero.

Richard Chachowski290 days ago
'Assassin's Creed: Syndicate' poster

Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Lands Its Main Star

The long-awaited Netflix series has tapped a 30-year-old star from 'Euphoria,' 'The Bikeriders,' and 'Babyteeth.'

Richard Chachowski295 days ago
'Far Cry 4' poster at E3

‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX

The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'

Richard Chachowski296 days ago
US actor Aaron Paul attends "Westworld" season 4 premiere at Alice Tully Hall, Lincoln Center in New York City on June 21, 2022.

Aaron Paul Says He Refused to Return to ‘Invincible’: ‘What It Did to Me, I Didn’t Like’

The 46-year-old 'Breaking Bad' star detailed the true reason he won't be reprising Powerplex in 'Invincible's fourth season.

Richard Chachowski297 days ago
'House of the Dragon' promo material

HBO Officially Renews Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Through 2028

HBO is doubling down on its ‘Game of Thrones’ universe with renewals for both spinoff series.

Richard Chachowski301 days ago
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Edgar Wright at speaking event

‘Shaun of the Dead’ Director Explains Why He Walked Away From ‘Ant-Man’

The filmmaker opened up about the creative differences with Marvel that led him to leave his planned 'Ant-Man' film.

Richard Chachowski302 days ago
Dolph Ziggler delivering top rope elbow to Solo Sikoa

Former Champ Dolph Ziggler Makes Explosive WWE Return After Two-Year Absence

The two-time World Heavyweight Champion was last seen in WWE back in 2023.

Richard Chachowski303 days ago
Vintage 'Superman' comics

Iconic DC Villain Brainiac Just Became Superman’s New Problem in the DCU

The beloved DC villain will go head-to-head with the Man of Steel and another classic 'Superman' antagonist.

Richard Chachowski304 days ago
Eddie Murphy and Tim Curry on 'SNL'

Eddie Murphy Discusses ‘SNL’ Joke That Resulted in His 35-Year Absence From the Show

A single 'SNL' joke kept Eddie Murphy off the show for years — and now he’s opening up about why it struck such a nerve.

Richard Chachowski308 days ago
Stephen King posing

Stephen King Says ‘The Running Man’ Is ‘Fantastic’ — Compares It to an ’80s Classic

The 78-year-old King of Horror gave the new sci-fi action film a glowing seal of approval.

Richard Chachowski310 days ago
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Several copies of 'Grand Theft Auto V'

Rockstar Co-Founder Finally Explains What Happened to the Canceled ‘GTA 5’ DLC

The Rockstar Games co-founder opens up about why the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto V story expansion never made it to players.

Richard Chachowski315 days ago
Maggie Simpson cut-out on building

'The Simpsons’ New Fortnite Episodes Will Explain the Wild Crossover

The four new episodes will debut exclusively on Disney+.

Richard Chachowski317 days ago
Quentin Tarantino at Cannes Film Festival

Quentin Tarantino’s Films Are Getting a 10-Book Series

The new book series will provide a deep-dive into each of Tarantino's past films, starting with his most recent, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'

Richard Chachowski318 days ago

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