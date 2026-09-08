Richard Chachowski
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Todd Howard Addresses Whether Fallout 5 Will Tie Into Amazon’s TV Series
The Elder Scrolls game designer shared new insight into how the hit Amazon series fits into the long-term future of the Fallout franchise.
‘Jumanji’ Extras Share Memories of Robin Williams on Film’s 30th Anniversary
'He shook everyone's hand, he said hello to everyone. So I would have to say that's my best memory,' one extra said of the late great Williams.
‘Fallout’ Season 2 Is Finally Tackling ‘New Vegas’ — But Not the Way Fans Expect
Season 2 will tie 'Fallout' to 'New Vegas' in a big way, and the creators explain how they’re doing it without choosing a canon ending.
Quentin Tarantino Names Best Movie of the 21st Century: 'Beyond Extraordinary'
The celebrated 'Pulp Fiction' director officially revealed his list for the top 10 films of the past 25 years.
A ‘Helldivers’ Movie Is Officially in the Works — With Justin Lin Leading the Charge
The project will be helmed by veteran 'Fast & Furious' director, Justin Lin.
Marvel Star Admits He Was Miscast as The Punisher: ‘I’m Not That Guy’
The former 'Punisher' actor reflected on his 2004 role, admitting he wasn’t the right fit for Marvel’s darkest antihero.
Netflix's 'Assassin's Creed' TV Series Lands Its Main Star
The long-awaited Netflix series has tapped a 30-year-old star from 'Euphoria,' 'The Bikeriders,' and 'Babyteeth.'
‘Far Cry’ TV Series Officially Moves Forward at FX
The new series will be overseen by the creators of 'It's Always Sunny' and 'Alien: Earth.'
Aaron Paul Says He Refused to Return to ‘Invincible’: ‘What It Did to Me, I Didn’t Like’
The 46-year-old 'Breaking Bad' star detailed the true reason he won't be reprising Powerplex in 'Invincible's fourth season.
HBO Officially Renews Two ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoffs Through 2028
HBO is doubling down on its ‘Game of Thrones’ universe with renewals for both spinoff series.
‘Shaun of the Dead’ Director Explains Why He Walked Away From ‘Ant-Man’
The filmmaker opened up about the creative differences with Marvel that led him to leave his planned 'Ant-Man' film.
Former Champ Dolph Ziggler Makes Explosive WWE Return After Two-Year Absence
The two-time World Heavyweight Champion was last seen in WWE back in 2023.
Iconic DC Villain Brainiac Just Became Superman’s New Problem in the DCU
The beloved DC villain will go head-to-head with the Man of Steel and another classic 'Superman' antagonist.
Eddie Murphy Discusses ‘SNL’ Joke That Resulted in His 35-Year Absence From the Show
A single 'SNL' joke kept Eddie Murphy off the show for years — and now he’s opening up about why it struck such a nerve.
Stephen King Says ‘The Running Man’ Is ‘Fantastic’ — Compares It to an ’80s Classic
The 78-year-old King of Horror gave the new sci-fi action film a glowing seal of approval.
Rockstar Co-Founder Finally Explains What Happened to the Canceled ‘GTA 5’ DLC
The Rockstar Games co-founder opens up about why the long-awaited Grand Theft Auto V story expansion never made it to players.
'The Simpsons’ New Fortnite Episodes Will Explain the Wild Crossover
The four new episodes will debut exclusively on Disney+.
Quentin Tarantino’s Films Are Getting a 10-Book Series
The new book series will provide a deep-dive into each of Tarantino's past films, starting with his most recent, 'Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.'