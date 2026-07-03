Sports Illustrated

Related:
Sign Up to get access to the latest drops, exclusive products and insider updates.
By entering your email, you agree to receive customized marketing messages from us and our advertising partners. You also acknowledge that this site is protected by reCAPTCHA, and that our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Featured

Latest Stories

Golfer's Wife Says Travis Kelce is 'Her Hall Pass': 'My Husband Understands'
Sports

Jena Sims Jokes Travis Kelce Is Her 'Hall Pass' and Brooks Koepka Knows It

Jena Sims recalls meeting the Chiefs star at the Phoenix Open, why she dressed up for him and how Brooks Koepka reacted.

Bernadette Giacomazzo38 days ago
Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle Among 2026 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Stars

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, and Nicole Williams English cover the latest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ediiton.

tara mahadevan66 days ago
NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Normani attends the The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 29, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Normani Covers New 'Sports Illustrated Swimwear,' Confirms Upcoming Music

The vocalist hit Florida's Captiva Island for the sultry SI Swimwear photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams162 days ago
A man in a blue shirt and a woman with long blonde hair in a gold top are standing by a car at night.
Life

Livvy Dunne Turns Heads in a Gold Mini Skirt While Celebrating Her 23rd Birthday

‘Sports Illustrated’ model Livvy Dunne showed off some skin while stepping out with her boyfriend, Paul Skenes, for her 23rd birthday.

Helen Storms289 days ago
Paulina Porizkova attends Goodwill's Evening of Treasures at Tapestry on April 28, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

This 'Sports Illustrated' Bombshell Just Dropped Unfiltered Lingerie Pics at 60

The 60-year-old fashion icon poses in unedited lingerie shots to highlight the beauty of aging without filters.

Sienna Dubois 353 days ago
Advertisement
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: (Editors note: image contains nudity) Ming Lee Simmons attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.
Style

Ming Lee Simmons to Appear on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

The oldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons will grace the May 2025 issue of 'SI Swimsuit.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams534 days ago
Gayle King waves at a public event, wearing an off-shoulder outfit with flared sleeves. She is smiling, surrounded by people in the background
Pop Culture

Gayle King's Ex-Husband Reacts to Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy

King and Bumpus were married from 1982 to 1993 and share two children together.

Brad Callas788 days ago
Sports

Brittany Mahomes Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Rookie

Besides being a wife and mother of two, the 28-year-old is a former pro athlete and owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team.

tara mahadevan890 days ago
Kim Kardashian at 2022 Met Gala
Pop Culture

Kim Kardashian Covers ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Issue, Writes Heartfelt Letter to Younger Self

Kim Kardashian is featured on the cover of the latest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit issue, for which she wrote a thoughtful letter to her younger self.

Brenton Blanchet1523 days ago
meg
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Tyra Banks About Hiding Rap Aspirations From Her Mom

Megan Thee Stallion talked to Tyra Banks about being nervous about telling her mother that she was a rapper in her new 'Sports Illustrated' feature.

Jordan Rose1822 days ago
Advertisement
Johnny Manziel warms up before a game against the Birmingham Iron.
Sports

Johnny Manziel Claps Back at Darren Rovell Over Tweet Implying He's Irrelevant

Johnny Manziel didn't take too kindly to Darren Rovell's comment about how his football career has turned out in comparison to its trajectory seven years ago.

Jose Martinez2172 days ago
Valentina Sampaio
Pop Culture

Valentina Sampaio Becomes First Openly Trans 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Model

The 23-year-old model previously made history by becoming the first trans model for Victoria's Secret and the first trans woman to cover ‘Vogue Paris.’

Joshua Espinoza2198 days ago
deandre hopkins
Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Says He Had 'No Relationship' With Texans Coach Bill O’Brien

Hopkins was traded to the Arizona Cardinals in late March.

Jose Martinez2278 days ago
Chris Paul #3 of the Oklahoma City Thunder
Sports

Chris Paul Says Rockets Told Him He Wouldn't Be Traded to Thunder

In a 'Sports Illustrated' feature that was published on Tuesday, Paul explained how the trade to OKC blindsided him.

Xavier Hamilton2369 days ago
Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. #13 of the Cleveland Browns
Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. Talks Cleveland Trade, Says Giants 'Thought They'd Send Me Here to Die'

"This wasn’t no business move," Beckham says in a new interview.

Xavier Hamilton2523 days ago
Advertisement

Stay ahead on Exclusives

Download the Complex App