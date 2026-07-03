Sports Illustrated Swimsuit

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Sophie Cunningham in a Fever jersey, Napheesa Collier in a Lynx jersey, and Melissa Jefferson-Wooden holding a flag with medals.
Sports

Sophie Cunningham, Napheesa Collier, and More Appear in ‘Sports Illustrated’ Swimsuit Edition

Sophie Cunningham and Napheesa Collier join sprinter Melissa Jefferson-Wooden in the 2026 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition.

Mark Elibert64 days ago
Tiffany Haddish Feared a 'Wardrobe Malfunction' During Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Shoot
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish Was Worried About a Bikini Fail During SI Swimsuit Debut

Tiffany Haddish says her tiny bikinis had her worried about a wardrobe fail, but the SI Swimsuit shoot also helped her reconnect with her confidence and discipline.

Bernadette Giacomazzo65 days ago
Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle
Pop Culture

Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, Alix Earle Among 2026 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Stars

Alix Earle, Tiffany Haddish, Hilary Duff, and Nicole Williams English cover the latest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Ediiton.

tara mahadevan65 days ago
Napheesa Collier Graces 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Edition
Sports

WNBA Star Napheesa Collier Pulled Up to Her SI Swimsuit Shoot on Crutches

Fresh off double ankle surgery, the Minnesota Lynx All-Star filmed her SI Swimsuit debut while using crutches between takes.

Bernadette Giacomazzo98 days ago
Olivia Culpo seen wearing a black outfit, black cropped shirt, black long skirt, black big Victoria Beckham leather handbag, black heels and sunglasses outside Victoria Beckham, during Pariser Fashion Week on March 03, 2023 in Paris, France.
Pop Culture

Olivia Culpo Gifts 8-Month-Old Daughter Mini Louboutins for Easter

'Yes, I know that this is ridiculous,' Culpo said in her TikTok video.

Holly Riordan100 days ago
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JANUARY 29: Normani attends the The American Heart Association's Red Dress Collection Concert 2026 at Jazz at Lincoln Center on January 29, 2026 in New York City.
Sports

Normani Covers New 'Sports Illustrated Swimwear,' Confirms Upcoming Music

The vocalist hit Florida's Captiva Island for the sultry SI Swimwear photoshoot.

Jaelani Turner-Williams161 days ago
Christie Brinkley poses on the red carpet.
Pop Culture

SI Swimsuit Celebrates Christie Brinkley’s 72nd Birthday With Iconic Bathing Suit Pics

From her legendary swimsuit shoots to unforgettable moments on camera, Christie Brinkley’s iconic looks are celebrated in honor of her birthday.

Effie Orfanides164 days ago
Paulina Porizkova attends Goodwill's Evening of Treasures at Tapestry on April 28, 2022 in New York City.
Pop Culture

This 'Sports Illustrated' Bombshell Just Dropped Unfiltered Lingerie Pics at 60

The 60-year-old fashion icon poses in unedited lingerie shots to highlight the beauty of aging without filters.

Sienna Dubois 352 days ago
Paul Skenes #30 of the Pittsburgh Pirates and Livvy Dunne walk the red carpet during the 2025 All-Star Red Carpet Show.
Sports

Livvy Dunne Wears Royal Blue Bodycon Dress to MLB All-Star Red Carpet Show

The 2025 'SI Swimsuit' cover model hit the red carpet in a sleek royal blue look with MLB rookie Paul Skenes by her side.

Sarah Vincent364 days ago
Livvy Dunne.
Sports

Livvy Dunne's Net Worth in 2025: How Much Is Paul Skenes' Girlfriend Worth?

Livvy Dunne is a former college gymnast, a swimsuit model, and the girlfriend of a top MLB pitcher.

Jessica Mcbride365 days ago
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Livvy Dunne.
Pop Culture

Livvy Dunne Turns Heads in July 4‑Inspired String Bikini

The former gymnastics star was celebrating the holiday in a head-turning way.

Jessica Mcbride374 days ago
Elizabeth Hurley at a Breast Cancer Research Foundation event, wearing a pink lace dress and long earrings, smiling.
Pop Culture

Model Elizabeth Hurley Celebrates 60th Birthday By Sharing NSFW Photo

The model is putting it all on display for her big day.

Jane Lacroix401 days ago
Livvy Dunne
Pop Culture

Influencer Livvy Dunne Enjoys 'East Coast Summer' in Tiny Plaid Shorts

Livvy Dunne kicks off ‘East Coast Summer’ in tiny plaid shorts — with boyfriend Paul Skenes by her side.

Abby Tegnelia401 days ago
LONDON, ENGLAND - DECEMBER 02: (Editors note: image contains nudity) Ming Lee Simmons attends The Fashion Awards 2024 Presented by Pandora at the Royal Albert Hall on December 02, 2024 in London, England.
Style

Ming Lee Simmons to Appear on 'Sports Illustrated Swimsuit' Cover

The oldest daughter of Russell Simmons and Kimora Lee Simmons will grace the May 2025 issue of 'SI Swimsuit.'

Jaelani Turner-Williams533 days ago
Gayle King waves at a public event, wearing an off-shoulder outfit with flared sleeves. She is smiling, surrounded by people in the background
Pop Culture

Gayle King's Ex-Husband Reacts to Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy

King and Bumpus were married from 1982 to 1993 and share two children together.

Brad Callas787 days ago
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Sports

Brittany Mahomes Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Rookie

Besides being a wife and mother of two, the 28-year-old is a former pro athlete and owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team.

tara mahadevan889 days ago
Pop Culture

Martha Stewart Makes History As Oldest 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Issue Cover Model

Martha Stewart is one of the cover models for the 2023 edition of the 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit issue, making her the oldest swimsuit model to cover the magazine.

Joe Price1158 days ago
meg
Music

Megan Thee Stallion Tells Tyra Banks About Hiding Rap Aspirations From Her Mom

Megan Thee Stallion talked to Tyra Banks about being nervous about telling her mother that she was a rapper in her new 'Sports Illustrated' feature.

Jordan Rose1821 days ago

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