Lizzo’s Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Debut Redefines the 2026 Cover Girl

The moment caps a busy run that includes her new album B*tch, a Chili’s “Baby Back Ribs” campaign, a forthcoming children’s book, and an upcoming role as Sister Rosetta Tharpe, following months of her speaking out on body image and the shrinking visibility of plus-size women.

She says the cover feels “manifested,” credits Yitty’s size- and shape-inclusive swimwear for making the collab feel inevitable, and notes she never imagined seeing a body like hers on the magazine growing up.

Lizzo makes her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut as the July 2026 digital cover star, shooting in bold looks—including pieces from her own Yitty Swim line—after performing at the brand’s Swim Week show in Miami.

Lizzo has another career first to celebrate. The Grammy winner is the new July 2026 digital cover star for Sports Illustrated Swimsuit, a milestone that comes just weeks after releasing her latest album, B*tch, and caps off an already packed summer of music, fashion, and new creative projects. The cover shoot followed Lizzo's appearance at the magazine's Swim Week runway show in Miami, where she performed songs from her new album before stepping in front of photographer Robin Harper's camera at a waterfront mansion and aboard a luxury yacht. The spread features the singer in a mix of bold swimwear, including several pieces from her own Yitty Swim collection.

For Lizzo, the moment felt like something she'd been building toward. “I was genuinely excited,” she told Sports Illustrated Swimsuit. “I was like, ‘Wow, I kind of manifested this.’” She credited her Yitty brand with helping make the collaboration feel inevitable. “Every time I do Yitty Swim, I always feel like it's Sports Illustrated-level. It was only a matter of time before these worlds collided.”

“I've watered the seed, and the seed is out in the garden,” Lizzo said of her growing slate of projects. “I have a garden with all kinds of things growing... I get to just sit back, water each one and allow them to blossom.”