Brittany Mahomes Is a 'Sports Illustrated' Swimsuit Rookie

“Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide,” the caption reads, from Sports Illustrated swim editor, MJ Day.

Besides being a wife and mother of two, Brittany is a former pro athlete and owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” she told the magazine. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”

Brittany married her husband in 2022 and they share 2-year-old daughter Sterling Skye and 1-year-old son Patrick Lavon. The Kansas City Chiefs QB is gearing up for the Super Bowl against the San Francisco 49ers on Feb. 11.

The Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue arrives in May.