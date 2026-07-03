Miami Hurricanes

The Miami Hurricanes are the collegiate football program representing the University of Miami in NCAA Division I football. Founded in 1926, the Hurricanes compete in the Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) and have won five national championships. The program is distinguished by its signature "U" defense, a swarming, aggressive style that has produced multiple NFL Hall of Famers and Pro Bowlers, solidifying its reputation as a college football powerhouse. Fans return because the Hurricanes consistently develop NFL-caliber players known for their speed and physicality, particularly at skill positions like cornerback and linebacker. Miami’s reputation as a breeding ground for elite defensive backs influences NFL draft strategies, with scouts closely monitoring the Hurricanes’ recruiting classes and player development to identify future professional standouts.

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Latest Stories

NFL Top Draft Pick Rueben Bain Jr. Named as Suspect in 2024 Fatal Miami Crash
Sports

New Report Details Rueben Bain Jr.’s Role in 2024 Miami Crash That Left Woman Dead

As teams scout his dominant pass-rushing tape, new details about the I-95 crash that killed 22-year-old Destiny Betts raise questions about Bain’s future.

Bernadette Giacomazzo96 days ago
Adult Film Star Abella Danger Apologizes for Viral Miami Crying Moment
Sports

Abella Danger Apologizes After Going Viral During ESPN Broadcast: 'I Would Give Anything'

Danger addresses critics after her emotional Miami Hurricanes moment spread online, clarifying her ties to the city, her student status, and how she plans to move forward.

Bernadette Giacomazzo178 days ago
Abella Danger seen reacting tearfully to Miami and Indiana game
Pop Culture

Abella Danger Shares Emotional Reaction to Miami Hurricanes Losing Championship Game: 'I Hate This'

"They're still winners," the 2026 AVN Awards nominee later said.

Trace William Cowen179 days ago
Lil Uzi Vert holding football jersey on sidelines and smiling for camera
Music

Lil Uzi Vert Attends College Football Championship Game After Invitation From Fernando Mendoza

Fans have since dubbed the "What You Saying" artist "Lil Hoozi Vert."

Trace William Cowen179 days ago
Teammates of Bryan Pata #95 of the University of Miami Hurricanes say a prayer over a mural that was placed at mid-field.
Sports

Rashaun Jones Charged in 2006 Murder of Univ. of Miami Teammate Bryan Pata

Rashaun Jones was arrested and charged with first-degree murder in connection to the shooting of his former University of Miami teammate Bryan Pata in 2006.

Jose Martinez1794 days ago
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Adidas ZX 5000 'The Miami University' Pair
Sneakers

Adidas Celebrates the University of Miami With New ZX 5000 Colorway

Adidas Originals' ongoing A-ZX series continues with the letter U representing the Adidas ZX 5000 'The Miami University' releasing in November 2020.

Victor Deng2089 days ago
kendrick norton
Sports

Dolphins DL Kendrick Norton's Arm Amputated After Car Accident

Norton's agent confirmed the news on Thursday.

Alex Galbraith2571 days ago
Adidas Harden Vol. 2 'Miami Hurricanes'
Sneakers

March Madness Hardens Are Out Now

The Adidas Harden Vol. 2 'March Madness Pack' is out now featuring styles for top schools.

Riley Jones3050 days ago
Andre Johnson Air Jordan 11 Miami Hurricanes
Sneakers

Andre Johnson Has "Miami Hurricanes" Air Jordan 11s for Bowl Season

Andre Johnson broke out a Miami Hurricanes Air Jordan 11 PE for the Russell Athletic Bowl.

Brandon Richard3489 days ago
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Sports

Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Tells an Insane Story About the Time He Tried to Rip a Teammate's Tongue Out

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson once tried to rip a Miami teammate's tongue out for talking too much trash to him.

Chris Yuscavage3517 days ago
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Sports

Ray Lewis' Motivational Speech Will Make You Want to Join the Miami Hurricanes

Ray Lewis gave an amazing motivational speech to high schoolers at the Miami Hurricanes' Paradise Camp.

Jose Martinez3652 days ago
adidas Afterburner 3.0 Silver Dipped for Miami Hurricanes
Sneakers

Miami Hurricanes to Turn Heads in Silver Cleats at the College World Series

The "Dipped" Collection makes its way to Omaha.

Brandon Richard3683 days ago
Sports

ACC Suspends Officials For "Series of Errors" on Crazy Final Play of Miami-Duke Game

Miami won on eight laterals, though it probably should've stopped at three.

Gavin Evans3912 days ago
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Sports

Miami Defeats Duke Off 8 Crazy Lateral Passes To Score Game-Winning TD As Time Expires

Miami defeats Duke by scoring game-winning TD as time expires after endless lateral passes.

Dana Scott3912 days ago
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Sports

Miami Hurricanes Alumni, Fans Super Pissed Off at Coach Al Golden (and Each Other) As Clemson Kills Them 58-0

Miami fans and alumni angered by the abysmal routing by Clemson 58-0 today.

Dana Scott3920 days ago

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