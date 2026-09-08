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Former 'Bachelor' Sweetheart Arrested on DWI Charges
The former 'Bachelor' finalist and 'Dancing with the Stars' alum was taken into custody in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.
'So You Think You Can Dance' Champion Joshua Allen Dead After Tragic Train Collision
The Season 4 winner of the hit dance competition show was tragically killed after being hit by a train, his family confirmed.
Joseph Gordon‑Levitt Warns Meta’s AI Chatbots Pose Risk to Minors
The actor and filmmaker raises concerns about Meta’s AI chatbots.
Jay Cutler Jailed in Tennessee After DUI Conviction
The former NFL quarterback and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari has begun serving a jail sentence in Tennessee after a DUI conviction.
Body of Missing California Woman Found in Riverbed More Than a Year Later
After a 15-month search, officials confirmed that missing Ojai resident Zyanya Valora has been found dead.
'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 Delayed With No New Release Date, Pre-Orders To Be Refunded
Gearbox delays 'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 for extra development, promising refunds for fans who pre-ordered the game.
Sacha Baron Cohen Sparks Dating Rumors With 27-Year-Old OnlyFans Star
The comedian appears to be dating a 27-year-old model and content creator following his split from longtime wife Isla Fisher.
Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rift With 'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling
The 'Harry Potter' alum says she still 'treasures' their past connection despite ideological differences.
Alyssa Milano Reclaims Her Body by Saying Goodbye to Implants: ‘Today I’m Free’
The former 'Charmed' star says she’s ready to shed the body image that Hollywood shaped for her during her early fame.
Priscilla Presley Calls Michael Jackson ‘Manipulative’ in New Memoir
In her new memoir 'Softly As I Leave You,' Priscilla Presley calls Michael Jackson ‘manipulative’ and reveals she opposed his marriage to Lisa Marie.
'Harry Potter' Star Reveals Why She Stopped Making Movies
The 'Harry Potter' actress says the pressures of promoting her work made the industry feel 'soul-destroying.'
'The OC' Star Speaks Out After Job Loss Over Sexual Comment on Podcast
The actress says she lost a job after making a sexual comment on a podcast, adding that the conversation was taken out of context.
Former Blizzard President Slams Microsoft's Xbox Price Hikes
Former Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra questions Microsoft’s rationale behind Xbox console price rises, citing profits as the main factor.
'Harry Potter' Alum's OnlyFans Account Leads to Convention Ban
The actor, known for appearing in the 'Harry Potter' films, was removed from a convention lineup following concerns related to her OnlyFans account.
Porsha Williams Shares New Update on Georgia Home Following Divorce
After a year of major life changes, Porsha Williams is holding on to her home — and giving it a fresh start.
Man Killed While Unloading Andy Warhol BMW at National Mall
A man was fatally struck while unloading an iconic Andy Warhol-painted BMW in Washington D.C.
Dakota Fanning Opens Up About Joining an Exclusive Dating App Raya
The former child star revealed she's on the invite-only dating app Raya, and shared whether any familiar faces have popped up.
‘Below Deck’ Season 12 Ends in Fireworks and Crew Drama
Season 12 of 'Below Deck' wrapped with surprise hookups, emotional goodbyes, and late-night cabin drama.