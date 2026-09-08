Sienna Dubois

Joined July 2025 | 116 posts
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Latest Stories

Jason Mesnick and Melissa Rycroft on 'The Bachelor'.

Former 'Bachelor' Sweetheart Arrested on DWI Charges

The former 'Bachelor' finalist and 'Dancing with the Stars' alum was taken into custody in Texas on suspicion of driving under the influence.

Sienna Dubois 349 days ago
Top four dance winners Joshua Allen, Katee Shean, Twitch and Courtney Galiano celebrate at the "So You Think You Can Dance" 2008 Tour Launch Party

'So You Think You Can Dance' Champion Joshua Allen Dead After Tragic Train Collision

The Season 4 winner of the hit dance competition show was tragically killed after being hit by a train, his family confirmed.

Sienna Dubois 350 days ago
Joseph Gordon-Levitt at the ACLU SoCal Bill Of Rights Dinner

Joseph Gordon‑Levitt Warns Meta’s AI Chatbots Pose Risk to Minors

The actor and filmmaker raises concerns about Meta’s AI chatbots.

Sienna Dubois 351 days ago
Former Chicago Bears quarterback Jay Cutler throws the ceremonial first pitch of the game between the Chicago Cubs and the Cleveland Guardians at Wrigley Field on July 02, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.

Jay Cutler Jailed in Tennessee After DUI Conviction

The former NFL quarterback and ex-husband of Kristin Cavallari has begun serving a jail sentence in Tennessee after a DUI conviction.

Sienna Dubois 353 days ago
A Ventura County sheriff's deputy rides a motorcycle down the route of the Conejo Valley Parade.

Body of Missing California Woman Found in Riverbed More Than a Year Later

After a 15-month search, officials confirmed that missing Ojai resident Zyanya Valora has been found dead.

Sienna Dubois 353 days ago
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The Borderlands 4 booth is seen at the Cologne trade fair center during the opening day of Gamescom 2025.

'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 Delayed With No New Release Date, Pre-Orders To Be Refunded

Gearbox delays 'Borderlands 4' on Switch 2 for extra development, promising refunds for fans who pre-ordered the game.

Sienna Dubois 356 days ago
Sacha Baron Cohen on Sunday, February 16, 2025

Sacha Baron Cohen Sparks Dating Rumors With 27-Year-Old OnlyFans Star

The comedian appears to be dating a 27-year-old model and content creator following his split from longtime wife Isla Fisher.

Sienna Dubois 356 days ago
Emma Watson is seen at the 2023 US Open Tennis Championships.

Emma Watson Breaks Silence on Rift With 'Harry Potter' Author J.K. Rowling

The 'Harry Potter' alum says she still 'treasures' their past connection despite ideological differences.

Sienna Dubois 357 days ago
Alyssa Milano attends the Elton John AIDS Foundation's 33rd Annual Academy Awards Viewing Party

Alyssa Milano Reclaims Her Body by Saying Goodbye to Implants: ‘Today I’m Free’

The former 'Charmed' star says she’s ready to shed the body image that Hollywood shaped for her during her early fame.

Sienna Dubois 357 days ago
Priscilla Presley speaks at a press conference ahead of her talk show "An intimate evening with Priscilla Presley".

Priscilla Presley Calls Michael Jackson ‘Manipulative’ in New Memoir

In her new memoir 'Softly As I Leave You,' Priscilla Presley calls Michael Jackson ‘manipulative’ and reveals she opposed his marriage to Lisa Marie.

Sienna Dubois 358 days ago
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Emma Watson attends the Soho House Awards at DUMBO House

'Harry Potter' Star Reveals Why She Stopped Making Movies

The 'Harry Potter' actress says the pressures of promoting her work made the industry feel 'soul-destroying.'

Sienna Dubois 359 days ago
Rachel Bilson attends the “Accused” press junket.

'The OC' Star Speaks Out After Job Loss Over Sexual Comment on Podcast

The actress says she lost a job after making a sexual comment on a podcast, adding that the conversation was taken out of context.

Sienna Dubois 359 days ago
An attendee uses an Xbox controller at the Xbox booth during the Gamescom 2025 computer gaming fair.

Former Blizzard President Slams Microsoft's Xbox Price Hikes

Former Blizzard leader Mike Ybarra questions Microsoft’s rationale behind Xbox console price rises, citing profits as the main factor.

Sienna Dubois 361 days ago
Jessie Cave attends the UK Premiere of "A Boy called Christmas"

'Harry Potter' Alum's OnlyFans Account Leads to Convention Ban

The actor, known for appearing in the 'Harry Potter' films, was removed from a convention lineup following concerns related to her OnlyFans account.

Sienna Dubois 361 days ago
Porsha Williams attends the Atlanta premiere of "Run" at Regal Atlantic Station

Porsha Williams Shares New Update on Georgia Home Following Divorce

After a year of major life changes, Porsha Williams is holding on to her home — and giving it a fresh start.

Sienna Dubois 363 days ago
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A BMW M1 Art Car By Andy Warhol is on display during the 20th Shanghai International Automobile Industry Exhibition

Man Killed While Unloading Andy Warhol BMW at National Mall

A man was fatally struck while unloading an iconic Andy Warhol-painted BMW in Washington D.C.

Sienna Dubois 364 days ago
Dakota Fanning at H&M&LA Event at Ace Mission Studios

Dakota Fanning Opens Up About Joining an Exclusive Dating App Raya

The former child star revealed she's on the invite-only dating app Raya, and shared whether any familiar faces have popped up.

Sienna Dubois 365 days ago
Captain Kerry Titheradge

‘Below Deck’ Season 12 Ends in Fireworks and Crew Drama

Season 12 of 'Below Deck' wrapped with surprise hookups, emotional goodbyes, and late-night cabin drama.

Sienna Dubois 366 days ago

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