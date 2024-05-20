Gayle King's Ex-Husband Reacts to Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy

Gayle King's ex-husband William Bumpus is praising the 69-year-old's “fantastic” Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue cover.
During an interview with Entertainment Tonight, King spoke about being on the cover of the magazine's annual swimsuit issue, and joked that she might send Bumpus a copy to show him what he's missing.
"Both of them said to me separately, 'Mom, this is really cool. We're very proud of you,'" King said about her and Bumpus' two children, adding, "I wonder what my ex-husband is saying. I'm gonna send him a copy!"
Over the weekend, Page Six tracked down Bumpus to get his thoughts on his ex-wife's swimsuit issue.
“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated Model has finally come true,” Bumpus told Page Six.
He added, “Wow! bravo to you Gayle. You look fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting you!”
William and the CBS Mornings host were married from 1982 to 1993, and share two children: daughter Kirby Bumpus, 38, and son William Bumpus Jr., 37. Gayle has previously accused Bumpus of cheating on her in 1990, which led to their eventual divorce.