Gayle King's Ex-Husband Reacts to Her 'Sports Illustrated' Cover After She Joked About Sending Him a Copy

Over the weekend, Page Six tracked down Bumpus to get his thoughts on his ex-wife's swimsuit issue.

“Well, I can mark off one more item on my highly unlikely to ever happen bucket list! My teenage fantasy of hooking up with a Sports Illustrated Model has finally come true,” Bumpus told Page Six.

He added, “Wow! bravo to you Gayle. You look fantastic! Bravo to Sports Illustrated for selecting you!”

William and the CBS Mornings host were married from 1982 to 1993, and share two children: daughter Kirby Bumpus, 38, and son William Bumpus Jr., 37. Gayle has previously accused Bumpus of cheating on her in 1990, which led to their eventual divorce.