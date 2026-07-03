Miami Dolphins

The Miami Dolphins, established in 1966 and based in Miami, Florida, are known for their distinctive aqua and orange colors and the iconic leaping dolphin logo. They compete in the AFC East division and hold the unique distinction of completing the NFL’s only perfect season, finishing undefeated and winning Super Bowl VII in 1972 under legendary coach Don Shula. Fans return to follow the Dolphins’ focus on cultivating young talent and pioneering dynamic offensive schemes, which shape the team’s identity in today’s NFL. Their draft strategies and free agency moves are dissected for how they fit into Miami’s fast-paced, high-scoring style, fueling anticipation as the franchise aims to reestablish itself as a dominant force in the AFC East.

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Latest Stories

Odell Beckham Jr. warms up prior to a game between the Miami Dolphins and New England Patriots in November 2024.
Bets

Odell Beckham Jr. Rumors: Latest Buzz on His Return to Giants

OBJ remains a free agent, but there is increased talk that he could make his NFL comeback with Big Blue.

Matt Burke60 days ago
Tyreek Hill's Latest Trial Ends in Surprise Settlement
Sports

Tyreek Hill Settles Sophie Hall Injury Lawsuit Mid-Trial

Inside the influencer injury claim, flirtatious DMs, and the courtroom twist that abruptly ended Tyreek Hill’s civil trial in Florida.

Bernadette Giacomazzo68 days ago
Tyreek Hill Assault Trial Begins as Ex-Miami Dolphins Star Says Victim Tripped Over His Dog
Sports

Tyreek Hill in Court Again as Sophie Hall Says Football Workout Left Her Needing Surgery

Influencer Sophie Hall says a football workout at Hill’s mansion left her needing knee surgery. His team blames his puppy and claims she knew the risks.

Bernadette Giacomazzo70 days ago
Tyreek Hill Rumored for New England Patriots Trade Amid Ongoing Marital Drama
Sports

Patriots Linked to Tyreek Hill After Dolphins Exit and Off-Field Turmoil

Tyreek Hill hits free agency after his Dolphins exit, with injury recovery and off-field issues looming as the Patriots emerge as a potential fit

Bernadette Giacomazzo122 days ago
Tua Tagovailoa Signing 1-Year Atlanta Falcons Deal After Miami Dolphins Release
Sports

Tua Tagovailoa Signing 1-Year Atlanta Falcons Deal After Miami Dolphins Release

Inside the blockbuster Dolphins breakup, record $99.2M dead cap hit, and why Atlanta is betting big on a one-year Tua Tagovailoa reset.

Bernadette Giacomazzo130 days ago
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Miami Dolphins Announce Tyreek Hill's Release Following Injury and Divorce Drama
Sports

Miami Dolphins Announce Tyreek Hill's Release Amid Injury and Divorce Drama

From All-Pro to free agent: what Tyreek Hill’s release means for the Dolphins, his future, and the ongoing divorce court fight.

Bernadette Giacomazzo151 days ago
Tyreek Hill's Ex-Wife Scolded by Judge for Spending $196K of Spousal Support Money on a Bentley
Sports

Tyreek Hill’s Estranged Wife Scolded by Judge Over $196K Bentley Purchase

Judge cuts requested $38K monthly support, questions Keeta Vaccaro’s Bentley purchase, business spending, and claimed luxury living expenses.

Bernadette Giacomazzo180 days ago
Three people sitting on grass, laughing and wearing colorful jackets. Palm trees and greenery in the background.
Style

Equihua and the NFL Unveil 'Heirlooms for the Devoted' Collection

Featuring nine teams, the line turns fan gear into heirloom pieces.

Alex Ocho269 days ago
Ex-Miami Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones Wins $9.5M Fraud Suit Against Merrill Lynch
Sports

Ex-Miami Dolphins Safety Reshad Jones Wins $9.5M Fraud Suit Against Merrill Lynch

Jones's settlement comes after a Merrill Lynch advisor stole $2.59 million from the Pro Bowler.

Bernadette Giacomazzo278 days ago
Miami Dolphins Coach Out on Bond After Domestic Battery Arrest
Sports

Miami Dolphins Coach Out on Bond After Domestic Battery Arrest

Ryan Crow has been suspended from his coaching duties pending the resolution of the case.

Bernadette Giacomazzo314 days ago
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Tyreek Hill speaks at a press conference, wearing a white tank top and towel, with a Miami Dolphins logo backdrop.
Sports

Tyreek Hill's 8-Month-Old Daughter Rushed to Hospital

The wide receiver’s daughter was reportedly taken to the hospital after showing concerning symptoms.

Brad Appleton344 days ago
Bayron Matos #79 of the Miami Dolphins stands on the sidelines prior to an NFL preseason football game against the Washington Commanders at Hard Rock Stadium on August 17, 2024 in Miami Gardens, FL
Sports

Training Camp Injury Sends Miami Dolphins Player to Hospital by Air

Minutes before Day 1 of the Dolphins training camp ended, Bayron Matos injured himself and was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

Sarah Vincent359 days ago
Miami Dolphins QB Offloads Sprawling South Florida Estate for $2.6M
Sports

Miami Dolphins QB Offloads Sprawling South Florida Estate for $2.6M

Tuanigamanuolepola “Tua” Tagovailoa is reportedly uncertain about his future in the NFL.

Bernadette Giacomazzo364 days ago
Cassie, Diddy, Andre Branch and Michael B. Jordan
Sports

Diddy Trial: Cassie’s Relationship With 'Cute' NFL Player and Michael B. Jordan Brought Up in Court

The singer's former stylist testified about her relationships while also sharing information about another of Diddy's girlfriends.

tara mahadevan414 days ago
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Tyreek Hill wearing a Miami Dolphins shirt while standing on a football field.
Sports

Tyreek Hill Explains Meaning Behind 'Time for Me to Go Coach' Message

There was speculation that Hill wanted out of Miami or the NFL.

Jose Martinez575 days ago

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