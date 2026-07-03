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Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.William Goodman
Just over a month after suffering a heart attack, Bob Odenkirk confirmed on Wednesday that he's back to work on the set of AMC's 'Better Call Saul.'Brad Callas
There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.Alyson Lewis
The possible new series is evidently being billed as a "dark comedy" that sees the esteemed Kathryn Hahn back in character as Agatha Harkness.Trace William Cowen