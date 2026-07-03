Spinoffs

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'S.W.A.T. Exiles' with Shemar Moore Lands Premiere Date at STARZ
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore’s 'S.W.A.T.: Exiles' Finds a New Home at STARZ

New recruits, old grudges, and a high-stakes comeback: inside the STARZ series that turns S.W.A.T. into an international action franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Donnie Yen.
Pop Culture

Donnie Yen's 'John Wick' Caine Spinoff Begins Production: 'Here We Go'

The actor, who will also serve as the film's director, has announced that production has begun on the franchise's latest installment.

Jaelani Turner-Williams82 days ago
(L-R) 'Gen V' stars Ethan Slater, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Maddie Phillips, and Jaz Sinclair.
Pop Culture

'The Boys' Spinoff 'Gen V' Cancelled After 2 Seasons, 'Vought Rising' Confirmed

The cancellation of the popular Prime Video series was announced shortly after the fifth and final season of 'The Boys' premiered.

Jaelani Turner-Williams83 days ago
Seth MacFarlane smiling in a blue jacket, with "Complex News" text in the background.
Pop Culture

Seth MacFarlane on How 'Family Guy' Cutaways 'Unintentionally' Predicted TikTok Era

"We never made any effort to adapt ourselves to the new media," MacFarlane tells Complex.

Trace William Cowen121 days ago
'Marshals' Confirms Shocking End to 'Yellowstone' Favorite Character
Pop Culture

‘Marshals’ Premiere Reveals Shocking Death of Major ‘Yellowstone’ Character

The ‘Yellowstone’ spin-off wastes no time delivering a devastating twist that reshapes Kayce Dutton’s future and sets a darker tone for ‘Marshals.’

Bernadette Giacomazzo137 days ago
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Maisie Williams
Pop Culture

HBO Shifts Focus of ‘Game of Thrones’ Sequel to Maisie Williams’ Arya Stark

The network is reportedly developing a new spinoff centered on Arya Stark, with Maisie Williams expected to reprise her role.

tara mahadevan182 days ago
Kit Harington in a dark suit looking at the camera. Expresses a serious demeanor
Pop Culture

‘Game of Thrones’ Star Kit Harington Explains Why Jon Snow Spinoff Is Now 'Off the Table'

News of a Snow-focused prequel series leaked in June 2022.

Alex Ocho828 days ago
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reacts to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ NAACP Image Awards Snub, Fires More Shots at Starz

After the 2024 nominees were announced, Fif said he doesn't "know what the f*ck is wrong with" Starz when it comes to establishing a relationship with the NAACP.

Joshua Espinoza903 days ago
Pop Culture

Guillermo del Toro Reveals His Scrapped 'Star Wars' Movie Would’ve Followed the ‘Rise and Fall of Jabba the Hutt’

The Oscar-winning director opened up about a 'Star Wars' spinoff that never materialized.

Brad Callas1010 days ago
Pop Culture

‘The Office’ Star Leslie David Baker Refunds Kickstarter Money for Attempted 'Uncle Stan' Spinoff

It's unclear if Baker had the rights to produce a spinoff focusing on his character from 'The Office' or not.

Joe Price1078 days ago
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Pop Culture

Dwayne Johnson Announces Standalone 'Fast and Furious' Movie, Confirms He and Vin Diesel 'Put All the Past Behind Us’

The Rock says his Hobbs solo joint "will serve as a fresh, new chapter and set up" for 'Fast X: Part 2.'

tara mahadevan1141 days ago
Stranger Things Duffer Brothers hanging out
Pop Culture

Duffer Brothers Announce ‘Stranger Things’ Animated Spinoff Show

While details on the project remain scarce, its announcement comes ahead of the unveiling of the final season of the original 'Stranger Things.'

Trace William Cowen1194 days ago
Daisy Rey Ridley back for more SW
Pop Culture

3 New ‘Star Wars’ Movies Announced, Including Return of Daisy Ridley’s Rey 15 Years After ‘The Rise of Skywalker’

Daisy Ridley will reprise her role as Rey in an upcoming 'Star Wars' film set 15 years after the events of 2019's polarizing 'The Rise of Skywalker.'

Brad Callas1197 days ago
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Shrek cast at premiere event
Pop Culture

‘Shrek 5’ and Donkey Spinoff With Eddie Murphy Given Promising Updates From Illumination CEO

Though no official deals are in place, Illumination CEO Chris Meledandri reveals the wheels are turning after the latest round of 'Puss in Boots' success.

Trace William Cowen1200 days ago
HBO mulling another Thrones spinoff of course
Pop Culture

HBO Orders New ‘Game of Thrones’ Spinoff Following Reports of Another Targaryen Prequel Series (UPDATE)

The news comes after reports that HBO was fast-tracking a different 'Thrones' spinoff detailing Aegon I Targaryen's bloody conquest of Westeros.

Zach Dionne1200 days ago
50 Cent attends premiere of Starz's 'BMF'
Pop Culture

50 Cent Reveals 'BMF' Universe Will Expand With 3 Spinoffs (UPDATE)

Fresh off the Season 2 premiere of his latest hit Starz series 'Black Mafia Family,' 50 Cent is already planning to expand the BMF universe.

Brad Callas1287 days ago

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