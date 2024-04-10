HBO’s Game of Thrones spinoff focused on Kit Harington’s character Jon Snow has evidently been shelved.

Harington confirmed to Screen Rant in an interview published on Tuesday that the project is off the table because the creators “couldn’t find the right story to tell.”

“I hadn't really ever spoken about it, because it was in development. I didn't want it leaked out that it was being developed, and I didn't want the thing to happen where people kind of start theorizing, getting either excited about it or hating the idea of it, when it may never happen. Because in development, you look at every angle, and you see whether it's worth it,” Harington said.

He continued, “And currently, it's not. Currently, it's off the table, because we all couldn't find the right story to tell that we were all excited about enough. So, we decided to lay down tools with it for the time being. There may be a time in the future where we return to it, but at the moment, no. It's firmly on the shelf.”

Harington scored two Emmy nominations and a Golden Globe nod for his starring role in the eight-season HBO drama.

The potential spinoff—the existence of which initially leaked in June 2022 with the working title Snow—had writers and showrunners attached, as initially confirmed by GoT creator George R.R. Martin himself.

“It was Kit Harington who brought the idea to us,” Martin wrote on a blog post at the time. “I cannot tell you the names of the writers/showrunners, since that has not been cleared for release yet… but Kit brought them in too, his own team, and they are terrific. … Kit’s team have visited me here in Santa Fe and worked with me and my own team of brilliant, talented writer/consultants to hammer out the show.”

Harington had previously discussed possible plot points for Jon Snow’s character post-Game of Thrones at a convention in December of 2022.

“I think if you asked him, he would have felt he got off lightly,” the 37-year-old told the audience at the GoT-focused convention. “You know, at the end of the show when we find him in that cell, he’s preparing to be beheaded and he wants to be. He’s done. Like, the fact he goes to the Wall is the greatest gift to him and also the greatest curse.”

Fortunately for fans, House of the Dragon is returning for a second season while another prequel series, A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight, just cast its leads last week following a series order last year.