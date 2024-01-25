50 Cent Reacts to ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’ NAACP Image Awards Snub, Fires More Shots at Starz

The nominations for the 2024 NAACP Image Awards are officially out. And 50 Cent isn’t pleased.

Just hours after this year’s nods were announced, Fif took to Instagram to express his frustration, disappointment, and confusion over the Power Book III: Raising Kanan snub. The Starz series is a prequel to the critically-acclaimed, fan-beloved drama Power and is loosely based on 50 Cent’s childhood. The hip-hop mogul not only helped develop the show, he also serves as its narrator and executive producer.

50 shed more light on the shutout in a video that captured a portion of a business call.

“You just said, fundamentally, we have to now insist that Starz improve their relationship with the NAACP,” a man could be heard saying through the speaker.

“We don’t want them to have a relationship with the NAACP, I want to have a relationship with the NAACP,” 50 interjected. “’Cause I think that they—I don’t know what the fuck is wrong with them. Like, at this point, you should know that this is the place that you would have to have—how long has Power been the No. 1 show in African American and Latino homes?”