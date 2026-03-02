‘Marshals’ Premiere Reveals Shocking Death of Major ‘Yellowstone’ Character

The return of the Yellowstone universe was always going to come with a few surprises. But according to Variety, Marshals, CBS’s new spinoff starring Luke Grimes as Kayce Dutton, hits them with a loss that immediately reshapes everything.

Before the story even really gets moving, the show confirms that controversial character Monica Dutton is dead. The reveal lands early in the pilot episode, reframing Kayce’s entire world. When audiences last saw him in Yellowstone, he had carved out something close to peace—living quietly with Monica and their son Tate, away from the chaos that defined the Dutton family. That version of Kayce is gone now. “Kayce found his little piece of heaven, getting everything he ever wanted and fought for,” Grimes said to The Los Angeles Times in an interview, referring to where the character had landed before the spinoff began. Marshals opens on the other side of that happiness. Monica, played by Kelsey Asbille, died of cancer before the events of the series, leaving Kayce to rebuild his life from scratch. Instead of a ranch, he’s now operating as part of a U.S. Marshals team, led by his former Navy SEAL teammate Pete Calvin (Logan Marshall-Green).

Where Yellowstone thrived on family drama and slow-burn tension, Marshals leans into a procedural format, with weekly cases driving the narrative. That change wasn’t something Grimes immediately connected with. “I had never watched a procedural before,” he said. “I just couldn’t wrap my head around it at first.” Even so, stepping away from Kayce altogether wasn’t an easy option. “Saying goodbye to him was really hard,” Grimes admitted. “The opportunity to keep this going was something I couldn’t pass up.” That continuation comes at a cost. Monica’s absence is the emotional core of the series. Kayce is no longer a man balancing family loyalty and personal values. He’s a man dealing with grief while trying to function in a job that constantly tests his sense of right and wrong. “I think fans will be upset—and they should be,” Grimes said. “Kayce is very upset. It’s the worst thing that could have happened to him.”