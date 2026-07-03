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There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.Alyson Lewis
The possible new series is evidently being billed as a "dark comedy" that sees the esteemed Kathryn Hahn back in character as Agatha Harkness.Trace William Cowen
While the project is only in development at the moment with no firm plans for production, news of it being a possibility wasn't exactly met with enthusiasm.Trace William Cowen
Complex caught up with Hayden Christensen to chat about his role as Darth Vader in 'Obi-Wan Kenobi' and not giving too much of the iconic character away.William Goodman