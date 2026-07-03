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'S.W.A.T. Exiles' with Shemar Moore Lands Premiere Date at STARZ
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore’s 'S.W.A.T.: Exiles' Finds a New Home at STARZ

New recruits, old grudges, and a high-stakes comeback: inside the STARZ series that turns S.W.A.T. into an international action franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo18 days ago
Shemar Moore Returns as Hondo in 'SWAT' Spin-Off
Pop Culture

Shemar Moore Brings Hondo Back for New 'S.W.A.T. Exiles' Spinoff

Hondo is pulled out of retirement to lead a risky 'last-chance' S.W.A.T. squad as the spinoff shakes up the franchise.

Bernadette Giacomazzo52 days ago
Stephen Curry poses in a sleeveless sports jersey with an American flag patch
Sports

NBA Fans Can't Believe Steph Curry's Inability to Spin a Basketball on His Finger

You learn something new every day, but the two-time NBA MVP never got around to this one.

Jose Martinez739 days ago
Pop Culture

‘The Boys: Mexico’ Spinoff Now in the Works With 'Blue Beetle' Screenwriter

Prime Video's next spinoff for the hit superhero series is set to land in Latin America.

Alex Ocho962 days ago
Michael Ealy joining Power Book II Ghost
Pop Culture

Michael Ealy Joins 'Power Book II: Ghost' as Season 4 Gets Green Light

'Power Book II: Ghost' has been renewed for Season 4 ahead of the premiere of its third season on Starz in March, and Michael Ealy has joined the cast.

Joe Price1264 days ago
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Margot Robbie attends the WSJ. Magazine 2022 Innovator Awards.
Pop Culture

'Pirates of the Caribbean' Spinoff Starring Margot Robbie Has Been Axed, Actress Says

Margot Robbie revealed in a new interview that Disney has evidently pulled the plug on its women-led 'Pirates of the Caribbean' spinoff movie.

Jose Martinez1341 days ago
Lee Jung-jae, winner of Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for "Squid Game" and Hwang Dong-hyuk, winner of Outstanding Directing For A Drama Series for "Squid Game"
Pop Culture

'Squid Game' Creator Responds to 'Concerns' Surrounding Netflix's Reality Series Spin-Off

Following the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards, 'Squid Game' creator Hwang dong-hyuk addressed the "concerns" about Netflix's upcoming reality series pin-off.

Brad Callas1402 days ago
Dolph Lungren attends premiere of 'Creed II'
Pop Culture

‘Creed’ Spinoff ‘Drago' Based on Iconic ‘Rocky’ Villain in the Works

Ahead of the release of 'Creed III,' which is set to hit finally theaters next year, MGM has announced a new spin-off film focused on Ivan Drago.

Brad Callas1450 days ago
A look at a new Ti West movie is shown
Pop Culture

Watch the Trailer for A24 and Ti West’s ‘X’ Origin Story ‘Pearl’ Starring Mia Goth

Mia Goth returns for the 'X' prequel 'Pearl,' directed by Ti West. The film was written by West and Goth and also stars David Corenswet, Tandi Wright, and more.

Trace William Cowen1452 days ago
Matt and Ross Duffer speak onstage during Netflix FYSEE Storytellers
Pop Culture

Duffer Brothers Say ‘Stranger Things' Spinoff Is '1,000 Percent Different’ From Original Series (UPDATE)

And subsequently at the Emmys, director/executive producer Shawn Levy rolled out the phrase “STCU” in regards to the Netflix series’ franchise-ification.

Brad Callas1473 days ago
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George R. R. Martin attends film screening.
Pop Culture

George R.R. Martin Provides Additional Details About 'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spin-Off Series

George R.R. Martin addressed reports surrounding the 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series centered around Jon Snow, with Kit Harington reprising the role.

Jose Martinez1485 days ago
Giancarlo Esposito appears on 'The Late Show With James Corden'
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito on Future Gus Fring Stories: 'Vince Gilligan Said to Me It Is Not Over Until It’s Over'

With just six episodes remaining in the final season of AMC’s 'Better Caul Saul,' Giancarlo Esposito teased a possible spin-off centered around his character.

Brad Callas1487 days ago
Actor Kit Harington attends the season 7 premiere of "Game Of Thrones"
Pop Culture

'Game of Thrones' Jon Snow Spin-Off Series Starring Kit Harington Is Being Developed at HBO

Kit Harington might be reprising his role as Jon Snow in a 'Game of Thrones' spin-off series that's being developed, according to 'The Hollywood Reporter.'

Abel Shifferaw1492 days ago
cassian andor is back baby, sw forever
Pop Culture

Disney+ ‘Star Wars’ Series ‘Andor’ Gets First Teaser Trailer Featuring Return of Diego Luna's 'Rogue One' Hero

The galaxy is further expanded with this exploration of Cassian Andor, again played by Diego Luna. Serving as showrunner is series creator Tony Gilroy.

Trace William Cowen1513 days ago
'That '70s Show' stars attend 2006 wrap party in Hollywood
Pop Culture

'That '70s Show' Stars to Reprise Roles in Netflix Spinoff 'That '90s Show'

More than 15 years after the series finale of 'That ‘70s Show' aired, Netflix is developing 'That ‘90s Show,' a spinoff of the hit Fox series.

Brad Callas1538 days ago
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Giancarlo Esposito at Paley Fest in Los Angeles
Pop Culture

Giancarlo Esposito Says He'd Consider Doing 'Breaking Bad' Spin-Off Show About Gus Fring’s Origin Story

While 'Breaking Bad' did explore Fring’s origin story to some degree, Esposito thinks there’s potential for a deeper dive into what makes the drug lord tick.

Brad Callas1558 days ago
Better Call Saul is returning and here's the trailer
Pop Culture

Trailer for Final Season of 'Better Call Saul' Arrives

AMC released the trailer for Season 6 of its 'Breaking Bad' prequel series 'Better Call Saul,' which is scheduled to premiere in two parts starting April 18.

Joe Price1590 days ago

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