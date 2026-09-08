Alyson Lewis
Latest Stories
The Best TV Shows to Watch on Netflix Right Now
Looking for your next binge? Explore the top TV shows on Netflix this month, from fan favorites to hidden gems. Find your perfect series to stream now.
The Best Shows on Amazon Prime (August 2023)
There's an endless supply of TV series on Amazon Prime. From dramas like 'Glue' to thrillers like 'The Devil's Hour,' here's what's new to watch.
The 30 Best Black Sitcoms of All Time
From 'A Different World,’ to 'Good Times,’ ‘The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air' and 'Sister, Sister,' here are the 30 best Black TV shows and sitcoms of all time.
The Best Hulu Original Series to Watch
Some of the top Hulu originals include 'The Handmaid's Tale,' 'PEN15' and 'Castle Rock.' Discover all the best Hulu original series and shows here.
The Best Seth Rogen Movies
From 'Pineapple Express' to 'Knocked Up' and 'Superbad,' here are the best and funniest Seth Rogen movies of all time.
Best HBO Documentaries
From 'Leaving Neverland' to 'Being Serena,' here are the best HBO documentaries to watch right now on HBO GO & HBO Now.
The Best Food Documentaries on Netflix
The mouth-watering, the appetite-killing, & everything in between. From 'Street Food' to 'Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat,' here are the best Netflix food documentaries.
The Best Reality Shows on Netflix
From addictive dating shows like ‘Love is Blind’ to reality tv like ‘The Circle’, here are the best reality shows on Netflix right now.
Marc Ecko and Hebru Brantley are Promoting Education Through XQ Super School
XQ & Pop-Up Magazine Productions are launching a XQ Super School Live Tour with the help of Marc Ecko, Hebru Brantley and many more.
25 Discontinued McDonald's Menu Items We Want Back
From the McDonald’s Big N Tasty to it’s Super Size option & the McDLT, here are the 25 discontinued McDonald’s menu items we want to see back.
The Best Cable Alternatives
Get your daily dose of TV & movies without having to spend money on cable. From Netflix to Sling, here are the best cable alternatives.
The Most Legendary Reddit Threads
Reddit is a treasure trove for evidence of the best and worst in humankind. Here are the best Reddit threads that will make you laugh...or maybe cry.