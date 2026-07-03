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Patti LaBelle Wants You to Call Her a Legend: 'I Have Earned It'
Pop Culture

Patti LaBelle Says She’s Earned Her 'Legend' Status

From shy Philly kid to ‘Lady Marmalade’ trailblazer, Patti LaBelle reflects on the six-decade journey—and new royalty deal—that cemented her legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo53 days ago
A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

Brendan Frederick128 days ago
Labi Siffre playing an acoustic guitar and singing into a microphone, wearing a colorful sweater, set against a dark background.
Music

Labi Siffre Announces First Album in 28 Years, Releases New Song "Far Away"

The 80-year-old singer-songwriter ends a decades-long hiatus with a new album and emotional piano ballad.

Mark Elibert150 days ago
Patti LaBelle Strikes Royalty Deal With Primary Wave for Her Music Catalog
Music

Patti LaBelle Strikes Royalty Deal With Primary Wave for Her Music Catalog

The Godmother of Soul joins Primary Wave in a new partnership celebrating her chart-topping legacy.

Bernadette Giacomazzo257 days ago
Split image. Left: Joe Rogan speaking into a microphone. Right: 50 Cent smiling, wearing a cap and chain.
Music

Joe Rogan Reacts to ‘Fire’ AI Soul Remake of 50 Cent’s "Many Men": ‘AI Is F*cking Scary’

The soulful cover, generated by AI, of 50 Cent's 2003 hit has Joe Rogan's approval.

Alex Ocho306 days ago
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Muni Long
Music

Muni Long Refused to Write ‘Soulful Songs’ for ‘Non Melanated Artists’

The Grammy-winning songwriter described a tense meeting with record label in a new social media post.

Alex Ocho568 days ago
Chaka Khan performs on stage wearing a black lace top and red pants. Sean "Diddy" Combs poses in a black leather jacket and sunglasses, holding up an "L" sign
Music

Chaka Khan's Daughter Recalls Diddy 'Screaming Like a Lunatic' at Mom: 'I'm Singing and Dancing Watching Your Demise'

Indira Khan, the daughter of funk and soul legend Chaka Khan, claims Diddy once got into a verbal altercation with her mother and brother.

Jaelani Turner-Williams786 days ago
Album cover featuring an artist in a red two-piece outfit with text "Boundaries" above and inverted at the bottom
Music

Sinéad Harnett’s ‘Boundaries’ LP Is An Essential Listen

Three years after her last album, the UK R&amp;B star returns with power and vulnerability in equal measure.

James Keith806 days ago
Music

Premiere: Victoria Jane Gears Up For ‘Demos Vol. 2’ Release With Smoky Soul Gem “Prove It”

A passionate plea for that special someone to live up to your expectations.

James Keith876 days ago
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Music

Pip Millett Flies The Flag For The Heartbroken On ‘Tell Jimmy’ EP

The new project, which features Maverick Sabre and Rae Khalil, makes good on the promises made by the soul singer on debut album, 2022’s ‘When Everything Is Better, I’ll Let You Know’.

James Keith882 days ago
Music

Premiere: Jordan Mackampa Feels Like The Man Of The Moment On Funk-Heavy “BLACCJACK THE MAC”

The fourth track to be heard from his upcoming new album, ‘Welcome Home, Kid!’.

James Keith911 days ago
Music

Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65

Fiddler is credited with introducing J Dilla to Q-Tip in 1994.

tara mahadevan942 days ago
Music

Cleo Sol Shares New Life Lessons On Third Album ‘Heaven’

The new gift arrives almost exactly two years after the release of her last masterpiece, ‘Mother’.

James Keith1036 days ago
Music

Jury Validates Aretha Franklin’s Handwritten Will Found Under Couch Cushion

The singer's sons were at odds about which of her two handwritten wills should take precedence.

Starr Savoy1102 days ago
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Ed Sheeran playing at New Orleans Jazz Heritage Fest
Music

Ed Sheeran Played Guitar and Sang During Testimony in Trial Alleging "Let's Get It On" Copyright Infringement

Ed Sheeran took the stand, singing and playing guitar to help prove his hit "Thinking Out Loud" doesn't infringe on Marvin Gaye's "Let's Get It On."

taramhdvn1173 days ago

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