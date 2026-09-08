Naz Hamdi Portrait

Naz Hamdi

Joined June 2022 | 15 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via James D Kelly

KOKO Meets COCO For A Special Night With Chanel

A fun night of music, fragrance and fashion, celebrating COCO MADEMOISELLE Crush Absolu with a star-studded line-up and a dancefloor alive until the early hours.

Naz Hamdi7 days ago
Image via Havana Club

Afro Nation 2026: Where African Music, Cuban Heritage & Global Culture Collided

From Cuban heritage to global culture, Havana Club is sharing the vibrant spirit of La Cubanía across the world stage. First stop: Afro Nation in Portugal.

Naz Hamdi67 days ago
Image via Complex Original/Artwork by Willkay

Best British Rappers Of 2025, Ranked

The Top 30 lyricists who held it down this year.

Naz Hamdi269 days ago
I don't know who is in the image. The woman is posing outdoors with her chin resting on her hand, displaying a "soul" tattoo on her arm and wearing a tiger-striped outfit

Candice Carty-Williams, One Of The Most Important Storytellers Of Our Time, Is On A Mission

The best-selling, award-winning author and TV showrunner, behind the likes of ‘Queenie’ and ‘Champion’, talks South London, grime, and the importance of creating spaces for Black greatness to shine.

Naz Hamdi809 days ago
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Collage of scenes from the film "Bullet Boy," showing a young man in various urban settings, with dramatic and tense imagery, and a car in the bottom right

20 Years Of Bullet Boy: How One Movie Inspired A Whole Genre Of British Film & TV

UK Hood Cinema, which includes a number of films and TV shows (see: ‘Kidulthood’, ‘Shank’, ‘Top Boy’), has one flick to thank: the Ashley Walters-starring, Saul Dibb-directed, 2004-released ‘Bullet Boy’. We caught up with the award-winning actor to discuss the British cult classic.

Naz Hamdi822 days ago
Skepta wearing a black furry hat with bull horns, a black graphic T-shirt, and an orange jacket, poses against a plain background

15 Classic UK Diss Tracks Every Rap Fan Should Study

Legendary business.

Naz Hamdi851 days ago

UK Rappers To Watch In 2024

24 of the brightest new talents you should know right now.

Naz Hamdi941 days ago

With Travs Presents At The Helm, Grime 3.0 Is In Safe Hands

The future is here.

Naz Hamdi960 days ago
Collage of British rappers with a cityscape background and the number 50 in the center, celebrating top UK rappers.

50 Best British Rappers Of All Time, Ranked

The time has come.

Naz Hamdi1005 days ago
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Getting To Know Ama Lou, R&B-Experimenter Extraordinaire

We caught up with the singer-songwriter from North London just before her tour kicked off in East London to talk all things music, how sewing keeps her grounded, the bright lights of fashion, and more.

Naz Hamdi1058 days ago
complex uk rappers to watch in 2023

23 UK Rappers To Watch In 2023

For all the naysaying and doom-mongering about this and that being “watered down”, there’s a huge amount to be optimistic about when it comes to UK rap.

Naz Hamdi1325 days ago
The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap's Early Reign

Cold Roads: The Best Mixtapes From Road Rap’s Early Reign

And what a time it was.

Naz Hamdi1499 days ago
getting-to-know-debbie-0207-def-jam

Getting To Know Debbie, The Soulful First Lady Of 0207 Def Jam

We get to know the South LDN rising talent a little better.

Naz Hamdi1551 days ago
Meet the MCs taking grime into the future.

Meet The MCs Taking Grime Into The Future

The future is looking bright.

Naz Hamdi1604 days ago
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