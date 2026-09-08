Nathan Miller
Latest Stories
UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2024
Get to know 11 artists keeping the fire burning bright for British R&B in 2024 (and beyond).
UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2023
UK R&B continues to be a talking point on social media in 2023, but not necessarily for the right reasons. While its resurgence over the last decade is a major
UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2022
Once again, for those at the back: UK R&B is NOT dead. It’s still alive, still thriving, and continues to grow year on year, with promising new artists popping.
UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2021
Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.
Ones To Watch: 10 British Singers Keeping R&B/Soul Exciting
2016 is theirs for the taking.