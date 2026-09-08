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Nathan Miller

Joined December 2015 | 9 posts
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Latest Stories

UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2024

Get to know 11 artists keeping the fire burning bright for British R&amp;B in 2024 (and beyond).

Nathan Miller948 days ago
uk r and b artists to watch in 2023

UK R&amp;B Acts To Watch In 2023

UK R&amp;B continues to be a talking point on social media in 2023, but not necessarily for the right reasons. While its resurgence over the last decade is a major

Nathan Miller1281 days ago
uk r and b artists to watch in 2022

UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2022

Once again, for those at the back: UK R&amp;B is NOT dead. It’s still alive, still thriving, and continues to grow year on year, with promising new artists popping.

Nathan Miller1648 days ago
uk r and b artists to watch in 2021

UK R&B Acts To Watch In 2021

Even with the unprecedented times we’re living in due to COVID-19, the UK R&B/soul scene has shown no signs of slowing down. Meet the new kids on the block.

Nathan Miller2048 days ago
r and b soul artists to watch in 2020

10 British R&B/Soul Artists To Watch In 2020

Get to know.

Nathan Miller2424 days ago
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poppy

11 British R&B/Soul Artists To Watch In 2019

Get to know before they blow!

Nathan Miller2773 days ago
iamddb

10 British R&B/Soul Artists To Watch In 2018

Get to know.

Nathan Miller3133 days ago
ones

10 British R&B/Soul Artists To Watch In 2017

Get to know.

Nathan Miller3508 days ago
music 1

Ones To Watch: 10 British Singers Keeping R&B/Soul Exciting

2016 is theirs for the taking.

Nathan Miller3910 days ago

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