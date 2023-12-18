Detroit Funk Icon Joseph 'Amp' Fiddler Dies at 65

A singer, songwriter, and keyboardist, Fiddler was long revered for his time with George Clinton's Parliament-Funkadelic, and for mentoring J Dilla. Amp is recognized as the person who introduced Dilla to Q-Tip and Clinton in July 1994, a meeting which helped Dilla’s star skyrocket, per the Detroit News.

"It would be impossible to encapsulate the gravity of his energy, global impact & contributions," the statement continued. "His life’s work, legacy, & most importantly…his love…will far exceed his earthly presence. How blessed are we, to have experienced Amp Fiddler in this lifetime. A beautiful spirit and gift of light.”

Fiddler had an extensive career, working with Maxwell, Brand New Heavies, Raphael Saadiq, Slum Village, Carl Craig, and Moodyman, among others, over four decades.

He cut his teeth in music as a backup keyboardist and vocalist in the early 1980s, soon finding himself part of Parliament-Funkadelic from 1985 to 1996. In 1990, he and his brother Bubz released the album With Respect—and then, in 2004, Amp embarked on his solo career, releasing his debut album Waltz of a Ghetto Fly in 2004. Two years later saw the arrival of his sophomore solo offering, Afro Strut, and his third album Inspiration Information in 2008.

A GoFundMe has been created to raise $9,000 for funeral costs. At the time of this writing, the donations exceeded $12,500.