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Ab-Soul and KRS-One
Music

KRS-One Grants Ab-Soul Permission to Name Himself KRS-Two

KRS-One is an acronym that stands for "Knowledge reigns supreme over nearly everyone."

tara mahadevan109 days ago
Jill Scott performs during 2025 Essence Festival of Culture at Caesars Superdome on July 05, 2025 in New Orleans, Louisiana.
Music

Jill Scott Announces First Album in 10 Years: 'To Whom This May Concern'

Ahead of the album, the Grammy-winning singer has released the lead single, 'Beautiful People.'

Alex Gonzalez196 days ago
(L-R) Rapsody and Joey Badass.
Music

Rapsody Tells People to 'Relax' as She Addresses Cancelled Joey Badass Tour

The Grammy winner denied that low ticket sales were the cause of the tour's cancellation.

Jaelani Turner-Williams286 days ago
joey badass
Music

Joey Badass Raps He's the King Of New York On "ABK"

Despite that, he still gives Jay-Z, Nas, and the Notorious B.I.G. their props.

Trey Alston364 days ago
Three men in a split image. Left: Ab-Soul with sunglasses and cap. Center: DJ Akademiks with beard and cap. Right: Joey Badass with cap and earring.
Music

DJ Akademiks Blasts Ab-Soul for Saying He’ll Slap Him on Joey Badass Response: ‘Sounds Amazing’

Akademiks has responded to Ab-Soul dissing him on his new song.

Mark Elibert416 days ago
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Three men in casual attire; one in denim, one in a cap and sunglasses, and one in a hoodie with a camo jacket.
Music

Joey Badass, Ab-Soul Trade Bars on Ray Vaughn Beef: 'Ain’t East vs West, I Just Think I'm the Best'

Joey and Soulo held nothing back in their bar-for-bar session where they referenced the feud with Ray Vaughn.

Mark Elibert430 days ago
Ab-Soul
Music

Ab-Soul Explains Why There's Been No 'Soul Burger' Tour: 'Something's in the Water Fa Sho'

The TDE rapper dropped off his sixth studio album last November.

tara mahadevan447 days ago
Ab Soul performing live
Music

Ab-Soul on People 'Pretending to Overlook' Him: 'It’s Unbecoming'

"I put it all on the table," Ab says of his latest album.

Trace William Cowen577 days ago
Kendrick Lamar in a red hoodie and jeans on stage, raising one hand. A large crowd is visible in the background.
Music

Watch Kendrick Lamar Reunite With Ab-Soul at Holiday Toy Drive

Ab-Soul, Doechii, Jay Rock, Schoolboy Q, SZA and more were expected to perform at the annual TDE Christmas Concert and Toy Drive.

Jose Martinez582 days ago
Two images: Left, a person in a white cap holds a list, partially obscured. Right, Drake with braided hair and a diamond necklace.
Music

50 Cent Displays So-Called 'Drake Opp List' During Interview

"He was just winning consistently more than everybody else in the culture," 50 said of Drake.

Trace William Cowen584 days ago
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Kendrick Lamar and the other members of Black Hippy standing together.
Music

Kendrick Lamar Raps 'Black Hippy Didn't Work Cause of Me' On "Heart Pt. 6"

The rapper also reflected on the group's rise.

Trey Alston602 days ago
Ab-Soul and J. Cole attend backstage at Irving Plaza
Music

Ab-Soul Says J. Cole Is the 'Homie For Real' Amid Diss Speculation

Ab-Soul also explained how "Pi" came together before the infamous Kendrick Lamar and Drake beef kicked off.

Joe Price632 days ago
Punch, Ab Soul, J Cole
Music

Punch Addresses Speculation About Ab-Soul Dissing J. Cole in New Song "Squeeze 1st 2"

On the same day, Cole released the song "Port Antonio" in which he addresses ducking out of Kendrick Lamar and Drake's beef.

tara mahadevan641 days ago
This is a photo of Ab-Soul.
Music

Ab-Soul Shares New Song “Squeeze 1st 2”

This is the TDE artist's first release since his 'Herbert' album.

tara mahadevan644 days ago
Music

Doechii Drops "NISSAN ALTIMA" Swamp Session Freestyle Featuring TDE Labelmate Cameos

Doechii has already dropped "Bullfrog" and "Catfish" as part of the Swamp Session series.

Mark Elibert720 days ago
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Ab-Soul wearing casual sportswear and a Los Angeles cap sits while Drake in a black t-shirt performs on stage holding a microphone
Music

Ab-Soul Says 'Redemption Is Not Off the Table' for Drake After Kendrick Lamar Beef

The Top Dawg signee was among those who performed as part of the stacked lineup for Kendrick's Inglewood show in June.

Trace William Cowen738 days ago
Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Schoolboy Q perform on stage. Kendrick Lamar wears a hoodie, Ab-Soul wears sunglasses and a cap, and Schoolboy Q wears a beanie
Music

Watch Black Hippy Reunite at Kendrick Lamar's 'The Pop-Out: Ken and Friends' Concert

The Top Dawg Entertainment supergroup "disbanded" following Lamar's departure from the label in 2022.

Jade Gomez758 days ago
A person in a hoodie and baseball cap speaks into a microphone on stage
Music

ScHoolboy Q Says There Probably Won't Ever Be a Black Hippy Album: 'I’ll Never Do That Sh*t'

Don't hold your breath for a joint album from ScHoolboy Q, Kendrick Lamar, Ab-Soul, and Jay Rock.

Jaelani Turner-Williams825 days ago

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