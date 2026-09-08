Emmanuel Onapa
Latest Stories
Vibbar’s New Mission
With their latest project, ‘Gyal Thoughts’, currently doing the rounds, the London-based music collective—founded by rapper and content creator Poet—share their plans to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow...
Armani TakeRisks Is Building A UK Street Culture Empire
From his popular interview series to his own in-demand clothing brand, Armani TakeRisks is building an empire that has the potential to go global. Almost a decade into the journey, things are now reaching fever pitch.
Calaum Jahraldo-Martin Never Stops Dreaming. Neither Should You.
The London-based entrepreneur/former professional football player shares some of his secrets to success.
The Black Music Coalition’s Continued Push For Change Is Awe-Inspiring
Char Grant, Komali Scott-Jones, Afryea Henry-Frontaine and Sheryl Nwosu’s collective mission is simple yet profound: to erase racial inequality in the music industry and usher in equity and equality for Black artists, executives, and communities.
How Sheniece Charway Became A UK Music Industry Trailblazer
We caught up with the music exec to talk about how her upbringing helped shape her career, being inspired by other Black women in the industry, and the bright future of YouTube’s <i>Legacy</i> series.
Getting To Know Elmiene, Brit-R&B’s New Golden Boy
As he prepares to unleash his new EP, ‘Marking My Time’, we caught up with the rising star to discuss everything from his Sudanese heritage and growing up Black in Oxford to working with the elusive Jamie Woon and touring across the pond.
Sian Anderson Is Inspiring The Women Bosses Of Tomorrow
The TV/radio presenter, record label exec and restaurant owner shares her impressive journey to the top.
Meet Nemzzz, Manchester’s Bright New Rap-Experimenter
We caught up with Nemzzz to discuss how growing up in the hood of Gorton helped shape him, how his Jamaican heritage inspired him, and why his phone stays on DND.
First Impressions Of Nines’ New Album ‘Crop Circle 2’
The Complex UK music team share their first thoughts on the Church Road rapper’s latest project.
Rondodasosa, Italy’s Brightest Drill Star, Is Ready To Up The Stakes
“It’s me vs the Italian music industry... I’m the first Italian rapper to blow up outside of Italy, and I know they’re jealous about that.”
How Lockdown DJ Continental GT Built Himself A Live Music Empire
Charting the rise (and rise) of the Birmingham-born selector.
How Jake Hanrahan Became One Of The Most Important Voices In War & Conflict Reporting
Jake Hanrahan has set a fearless precedent for what journalism on the frontlines of the most bloodcurdling places on the planet should look like. Leaping from i