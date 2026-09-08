Emmanuel Onapa Portrait

Emmanuel Onapa

Joined November 2022 | 12 posts
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Latest Stories

Image via @halahjr94

Vibbar’s New Mission

With their latest project, ‘Gyal Thoughts’, currently doing the rounds, the London-based music collective—founded by rapper and content creator Poet—share their plans to find and nurture the stars of tomorrow...

Emmanuel Onapa657 days ago
Man wearing a thick winter jacket and cap talking on the phone while standing outdoors on a residential street at night

Armani TakeRisks Is Building A UK Street Culture Empire

From his popular interview series to his own in-demand clothing brand, Armani TakeRisks is building an empire that has the potential to go global. Almost a decade into the journey, things are now reaching fever pitch.

Emmanuel Onapa791 days ago
A man with a beard, wearing a brown suit and white shirt, sits on a couch, looking directly at the camera

Calaum Jahraldo-Martin Never Stops Dreaming. Neither Should You.

The London-based entrepreneur/former professional football player shares some of his secrets to success.

Emmanuel Onapa830 days ago

The Black Music Coalition’s Continued Push For Change Is Awe-Inspiring

Char Grant, Komali Scott-Jones, Afryea Henry-Frontaine and Sheryl Nwosu’s collective mission is simple yet profound: to erase racial inequality in the music industry and usher in equity and equality for Black artists, executives, and communities.

Emmanuel Onapa976 days ago

How Sheniece Charway Became A UK Music Industry Trailblazer

We caught up with the music exec to talk about how her upbringing helped shape her career, being inspired by other Black women in the industry, and the bright future of YouTube’s <i>Legacy</i> series.

Emmanuel Onapa1050 days ago
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Getting To Know Elmiene, Brit-R&B’s New Golden Boy

As he prepares to unleash his new EP, ‘Marking My Time’, we caught up with the rising star to discuss everything from his Sudanese heritage and growing up Black in Oxford to working with the elusive Jamie Woon and touring across the pond.

Emmanuel Onapa1066 days ago

Sian Anderson Is Inspiring The Women Bosses Of Tomorrow

The TV/radio presenter, record label exec and restaurant owner shares her impressive journey to the top.

Emmanuel Onapa1170 days ago
Nemzzz Interview Nemzzz Interview

Meet Nemzzz, Manchester’s Bright New Rap-Experimenter

We caught up with Nemzzz to discuss how growing up in the hood of Gorton helped shape him, how his Jamaican heritage inspired him, and why his phone stays on DND.

Emmanuel Onapa1218 days ago
Nines Crop Circle 2 Album Review

First Impressions Of Nines’ New Album ‘Crop Circle 2’

The Complex UK music team share their first thoughts on the Church Road rapper’s latest project.

Emmanuel Onapa1239 days ago
Rondodasosa Interview Rondodasosa Interview

Rondodasosa, Italy’s Brightest Drill Star, Is Ready To Up The Stakes

“It’s me vs the Italian music industry... I’m the first Italian rapper to blow up outside of Italy, and I know they’re jealous about that.”

Emmanuel Onapa1262 days ago
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Continental GT Steppers Interview Continental GT Steppers Interview

How Lockdown DJ Continental GT Built Himself A Live Music Empire

Charting the rise (and rise) of the Birmingham-born selector.

Emmanuel Onapa1282 days ago
Jake Hanrahan Is Really Outside Interview

How Jake Hanrahan Became One Of The Most Important Voices In War & Conflict Reporting

Jake Hanrahan has set a fearless precedent for what journalism on the frontlines of the most bloodcurdling places on the planet should look like. Leaping from i

Emmanuel Onapa1400 days ago

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