Music

Questlove Teases Soulquarians Reunion Inspired by D'Angelo's Death

The Roots drummer reveals plans to revive his legendary crew of collaborators.

A drummer wearing glasses and a beanie plays a drum set on stage, with microphones positioned around him.
Photo by Aaron J. Thornton/WireImage

Questlove has teased a reunion with the Soulquarians, his highly influential musical collective. During a March 7 episode of his podcast The Questlove Show, he revealed that some of the crew's core members are starting a new chapter. "James [Poyser], myself, Bilal—the fragments that are left of the Soulquarians...we spoke," he said, as was first reported by Okayplayer. "The family's going to get back together."

The Roots drummer and producer explained that D'Angelo's death in October 2025 has intensified his commitment to continuing the collective's musical "mission," which was birthed during the recording of D'Angelo's 2000 album Voodoo. "Now that [D'Angelo] is not here, I feel that responsibility more than ever," Questlove said. He previously confirmed that a posthumous D'Angelo album is also in the works.

The original Soulquarians, which also included artists like Erykah Badu, Dilla, Q-Tip, Talib Kweli, Yasiin Bey (formerly Mos Def), Pino Palladino, and Roy Hargrove, frequently collaborated in the late 1990s and early 2000s on classic albums that included Erykah Badu's Mama's Gun, Common's Like Water for Chocolate, and The Roots' Things Fall Apart. In addition to D'Angelo, Dilla and Hargrove have both since passed away, in 2006 and 2018, respectively.

Aside from Bilal and James Poyser, Questlove has not confirmed whether the collective's other surviving members will participate in this new reunion. In his 2013 memoir Mo' Meta Blues, Quest described the Soulquarians as a "utopian paradise" inspired by the Native Tongues movement, though he acknowledged that tensions emerged after a 2000 VIBE Magazine feature highlighted the group.

Reflecting on that period in a 2015 interview with Red Bull Music Academy, Quest said the VIBE photo shoot "was the beginning of the end," noting that several members expressed frustration over how the article portrayed their roles within the collective. Despite the group's dissolution two decades ago, Questlove seems committed to keeping their "mission" alive for a new generation.

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LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - NOVEMBER 08: Questlove attends the 2025 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony at Peacock Theater on November 08, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. LOS ANGELES, CA - JUNE 08: Singer/Songwriter D'Angelo performs with his band The Vanguard at Club Nokia on June 8, 2015 in Los Angeles, California.
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