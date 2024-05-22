Indira Khan, the daughter of Chaka Khan, has expressed her glee to see Sean "Diddy" Combs experiencing "dark days," as the music mogul allegedly once yelled at her mother.

As reported by TMZ, Indira was in the Instagram comments section of Combs' apology video following the release of 2016 footage that showed him assaulting his then-girlfriend, Casandra "Cassie" Ventura. Along with a lawyer for Ventura not buying the apology, Indira alleged that the assault wasn't Diddy's first time mistreating a woman.

According to Indira, Diddy once got into a spat with her mother. "I'm glad this is happening to you, you got in my mothers face and publicly disrespected her yelling and screaming like a lunatic when my little brother tried to get you out of my mothers face your security jumped my 19 year old brother," she wrote in his comments.