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We were totally praying for expecting Yeezus to leak, and while we imagined there would be remixes of the tracks on the album dropping the week it was officially released, we got the first bootleg about 10 hours after the leak became Internets official. Will all of the remixes be drop-dead bangers? We highly doubt it. And while we're probably shooting ourselves in the foot for even putting Yeezus remixes on the pedastal, we can't help but assume the floodgates will be opened very soon.
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