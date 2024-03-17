Kim Kardashian Jokingly Announces She’s on Her Way to Find Kate Middleton Amid Royal Family Conspiracy Theories

In December of 2023, Middleton, Princess of Wales, disappeared from the public eye after being seen at Christmas events with the Royal Family. She briefly resurfaced in March following a surgery, as confirmed by Kensington Palace, with recovery expected until after Easter.

Middleton’s surgery inspired speculation and conspiracy theories about potential cover-ups by the Royal Family, even though no evidence supports any of those claims.

Major news outlets, including Getty Images, Reuters, and the Associated Press, removed an image of Middleton with her three children due to suspect manipulation.

As Kris Jenner would say, “This is a case for the FBI.”