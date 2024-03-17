Kim Kardashian Jokingly Announces She’s on Her Way to Find Kate Middleton Amid Royal Family Conspiracy Theories

Kim Kardashian has a message for fans of the Royal Family — sort of.
With ongoing speculation and conspiracy theories surrounding Kate Middleton’s whereabouts, the SKIMS founder decided it was time for her to weigh in on the matter.
“On my way to go find Kate,” Kardashian joked on Instagram alongside a series of photos of her wearing a cropped Up in Smoke Tour t-shirt with Dr. Dre and Snoop Dogg as well as a sparkly pair of sequined trousers.
In December of 2023, Middleton, Princess of Wales, disappeared from the public eye after being seen at Christmas events with the Royal Family. She briefly resurfaced in March following a surgery, as confirmed by Kensington Palace, with recovery expected until after Easter.
Middleton’s surgery inspired speculation and conspiracy theories about potential cover-ups by the Royal Family, even though no evidence supports any of those claims.
Major news outlets, including Getty Images, Reuters, and the Associated Press, removed an image of Middleton with her three children due to suspect manipulation.
As Kris Jenner would say, “This is a case for the FBI.”