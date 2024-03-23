Blake Lively Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over Photoshopped Photo: ‘That Post Has Me Mortified Today’

Blake Lively apologized to Kate Middleton following the announcement of the princess' cancer diagnosis.

To promote new products for her line of mixers, Lively, 36, shared an obviously photoshopped picture to her social media accounts of herself lounging poolside, writing, “Sorry it’s been a min. I’ve been busy. Here’s a new photo I did today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @BettyBooze products!”

The photo, evidently meant to reference Middleton’s now-infamous photoshop fail as pointed out by TMZ, features the actress with an enlarged thumb and a random lemon floating in the air.

On Friday, Middleton revealed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a “major abdominal surgery” in January. Despite the successful surgery, her doctors discovered that cancer had been present after the operation.