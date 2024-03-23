Blake Lively Apologizes to Kate Middleton Over Photoshopped Photo: ‘That Post Has Me Mortified Today’

Blake Lively apologized to Kate Middleton following the announcement of the princess' cancer diagnosis.
To promote new products for her line of mixers, Lively, 36, shared an obviously photoshopped picture to her social media accounts of herself lounging poolside, writing, “Sorry it’s been a min. I’ve been busy. Here’s a new photo I did today to announce our 4 new @bettybuzz & @BettyBooze products!”
The photo, evidently meant to reference Middleton’s now-infamous photoshop fail as pointed out by TMZ, features the actress with an enlarged thumb and a random lemon floating in the air.
On Friday, Middleton revealed that she’s been diagnosed with cancer after undergoing a “major abdominal surgery” in January. Despite the successful surgery, her doctors discovered that cancer had been present after the operation.
In light of the revelation, Lively shared a statement to her Instagram account expressing regret over the photoshop joke.
“I'm sure no one cares today but I feel like I have to acknowledge this,” wrote Lively on Friday night. “I made a silly post around the ‘photoshop fails’ frenzy, and oh man, that post has me mortified today. I'm sorry. Sending love and well wishes to all, always. ❤️”
The so-called “Katespiracy,” a term coined by social media users online to discuss Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye since December of 2023 has united those invested in Royal Family drama to discuss all kinds of conspiracy theories — including one that Prince William was beginning to “soft launch” his relationship with Lady Rose Hanbury, which she officially denied on Tuesday.
Kensington Palace first announced that Middleton had undergone the planned abdominal surgery on Jan. 17, adding that she would remain in the hospital for recovery for up to fourteen days and would not return to public duties until after Easter.
Major news outlets, including Getty Images, Reuters, and the Associated Press, removed an image of Middleton with her three children from circulation over suspicions of “manipulation.” Shortly after, Middleton admitted that she edited the photo herself through a statement on her social media.
"I am well. I'm getting stronger every day by focusing on the things that will help me heal,” said Middleton in a video revealing her cancer diagnosis on Friday. “We hope that you'll understand, that as a family, we now need some time, space, and privacy while I complete my treatment. ... At this time, I'm also thinking of all those whose lives have been affected by cancer. For everyone facing this disease, in whatever form, please do not lose faith or hope. You are not alone."