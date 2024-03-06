Banksy, Wonka, and BBLs: What the F*ck Is Going on With the Kate Middleton Conspiracy Theories?

What, exactly, is being theorized here?

On the more serious side, a frequent source of debate here has been the ongoing speculation from some regarding an alleged cover-up of some sort. At the core of such speculation are concerns that the original cause of the surgery was perhaps more serious than the public was led to believe, though there has been no confirmation of this. Similarly, both the Princess of Wales and King Charles' recent health incidents have been linked in such theories by those arguing that perhaps it's the latter whose issues were more serious than publicly claimed. Again, no confirmations on that front.

Meanwhile, on the decidedly not serious side, some of the more playfully conspiracy-minded types on social media have intentionally jumped the proverbial shark by injecting absurdist humor into the mix.

Forget mere unfounded divorce rumors, why not tap into the BBLiverse? Or the recently viral and soon-to-be-a-movie fake Wonka experience in Glasgow? Better yet, why not combine the two by ludicrously proposing that the individual in question could have gotten a BBL from The Unknown, i.e. the makeshift star of the bizarre Wonka shitshow? Alternately, could Kate Middleton be The Unknown? (She's not).

Enjoy more inspired batshittery below, including parallel tongue-in-cheek theorizing about Banksy and The Masked Singer. May God have mercy on us all.