Rose Hanbury Calls Prince William Affair Rumors ‘Completely False’

Lady Rose Hanbury denies having an affair with Kate Middleton’s husband, Prince William.

In a statement made to Business Insider via her lawyers, Hanbury, 40, who married David Cholmondeley, the Marquess of Cholmondeley, 63, called the rumors “completely false.” On the other hand, Kensington Palace declined to comment to the publication.

According to The Cut, Hanbury, a former model, had been subject to rumors in British tabloids regarding an alleged affair with Prince William since 2019. Hanbury and her husband Cholmondeley reportedly live just four miles away from Will and Kate’s country retreat, Anmer Hall. Reports that Kate and Rose had a falling out eventually surfaced but were refuted by royal sources.

Fast forward to 2024, Hanbury has been caught up in the middle of the “Katespiracy,” a term coined by users on X (formerly known as Twitter) to discuss the conspiracy theories behind Middleton’s disappearance from the public eye since December of 2023.

Kensington Palace issued a statement on Jan. 17 announcing that she had successfully undergone a planned abdominal surgery and would remain in the hospital for up to fourteen days to recover. The statement also mentioned that Middleton wouldn’t return to public duties until after Easter.

It didn’t help when major news outlets, including Getty Images, Reuters, and the Associated Press, removed an image of Middleton with her three children from circulation over suspected “manipulation.”